Straight Chat with Mano Brown | Culture

Once the ability to command a podcast was presented, Mano Brown abolished the idea of ​​a project aimed at its own trajectory. “I could tell my stories, but that’s not what I wanted.” The artist’s decision is the result of a mixture of humility and curiosity, at a time when questions were more important than answers. “I decided that I couldn’t mentally ‘flatten’ during the pandemic. To escape anxiety and lack of perspective, I went to study theology, archeology, science, everything related to the African diaspora”, said the leader of Racionais MC’s.

Anxieties dominated the mind of the country’s most important rapper, whose artistic and social relevance is far from being measured. As a good storyteller, a self-taught social scientist, Brown decided that the best way to understand aspects of contemporary Brazil, such as political polarization, would be through dialogue. “This ideological war going on in Brazil… We need to live with it and understand what people are thinking.”

One-on-one, podcast produced by Spotify and which arrives on the platform this Thursday, is a mixture of all that. The drive for debate, the desire to understand the other, the need to build bridges, the duty to establish positions and the desire to be a source of entertainment in a dark period. “I want to be free to talk about what I want. People will absorb and filter what they want. I can’t and won’t direct anything”, explained the rapper during the online event to launch the project, in a conversation mediated by journalist Adriana Ferreira Silva.

Brown acted as an interviewer in 16 episodes, with a varied profile of guests. “I had to get out of the comfort zone. Then I could see what it’s like for a journalist to approach a guest and extract from him what you want people to know”, said the artist, who throughout his 30-year career has always been averse to interviews. That’s why, one-on-one it’s a way to get to know Brown too, even though the intention is to make him a supporting cast of luxury. “I’m the most common guy in the world. An average-minded Brazilian, as Jorge Ben says. Son of a black woman with an unknown white guy. A child of slavery and a typical Brazilian product.”

So far, only the first five guests have been released. The debut is with rapper Karol Conká, nationally criticized for her questionable participation in BBB21. Brown says that many people around him didn’t want to have the artist on the podcast, but he bankrolled the singer. “It was a delicate thing even for me. She had 99% rejection. At that moment, nobody wanted to hear it, now I don’t know. I haven’t watched and don’t watch Big Brother, but I’m interested in hearing it. I’m the boss of me. A black woman, in a fragile moment… I even remembered a little about my mother, who was also not easy. That look was good for our dialogue,” said Brown.

The list goes on and includes doctor Drauzio Varella, with whom the rapper maintains a long-standing friendship. “It’s like a father I didn’t have. I would be talking to him all day if I could”. Besides him, other interviewees already revealed are football coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, pastor Henrique Vieira and councilor Fernando Holiday (Novo), former leader of the MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre). Quoted by Brown en passant, the conversation with Juary, Gilberto Sorriso and Pita, former Santos players, the rapper’s favorite team, has not yet been confirmed.

Mano Brown: “The people who are on the right are on the streets. We will have to dialogue with these voters”. Peter Dimitrow

Of all the names announced so far, the one that caused the most furor was Holiday. A young black right-winger, the councilor has already criticized Brown’s friends, such as the rapper Emicida, and maintains a political stance contrary to that of the leader of the Racionais. “He’s a controversial guy. I disagree with some of the things he thinks. It’s a guy that nobody wanted to hear and that interests me, however much I disagree. He is an emerging black intelligence, although I believe he is mistaken in his political choices,” said Brown.

To EL PAÍS Holiday he stated that the rapper was “fair and democratic” throughout the interview. “The focus of the conversation was my views on racial quotas and other social policies to combat racism. It was one of the few moments where I could be more deeply confronted about this and more fully grounded my thoughts on these issues. He [Brown], despite not agreeing with many things, he respected my positions”, he revealed.

“I was able to learn more about his life story, his trajectory, and how this impacts on the formation of his positions. So, the podcast helped me to understand and change my vision and perception of it a little bit”, he added. “My ideas are still the same, but I believe that the conversation served for me to reflect on the way I express myself, sometimes labeled as radical.”

The conversation with Holiday is part of what Brown understands as a move to be made in a fragmented Brazil. “People who are on the right are on the streets, practicing what they think. It is not by not talking to them that this will cease to exist. We are going to have to dialogue with these voters”, says the artist. “Who voted for Bolsonaro? These people are there, some in hiding. But they continue to think the same way, even though Bolsonaro may have been a disappointment. This electorate is not a mass that can be despised and disregarded. “

On the opposite pole, Pastor Henrique Vieira, affiliated with the PSOL and whose candidacy for elective positions is always speculated, especially in Rio de Janeiro, defined Brown as someone with “critical sensitivity” and “multiplicity of themes”. “It was an exciting experience, out of the box, out of the box. It takes us out of a comfortable place and provokes more and more expanded thoughts,” Vieira told EL PAÍS.

Religion was present in Brown’s studies throughout the pandemic and appeared strongly in the podcast. “Where are the blacks in the Bible? Where did Jesus go from 12 to 32 years old? Who was Cam? I talked about it with Henrique Vieira. These are topics that many religious people do not completely master”, said Brown, who values ​​the exchange of ideas, but there are non-negotiable positions. “There are issues that cannot be cowed. I’m not closed to new understandings, but I have my views.”

A different generation

Since the late 1980s, Brown and the Racionais MC’s have used music to narrate the transformations they saw with the naked eye. Albums like urban holocaust (nineteen ninety), X-ray of Brazil (1993) and Surviving in hell (1997) focus on violence against the black and peripheral population that lives on the fringes of large cities. “As a rapper, I always expressed my opinion, especially at that time of darkness, when the black race was suffocated and only appeared in the police pages. Songs like man on the road and weekend at the park they were ways of understanding the situation of black people in Brazil”, he explained

The situation began to change in 2002, with the release of nothing like day after day, an album that presents a different situation not only for the group, but also for life on the outskirts of the metropolises, with elements that refer to abundant money and ostentation, components that have become fixed in the current rap scene. This change in the music scene impacted the formation of new artists, with different aspirations from Brown’s generation, with emphasis on Djonga, Emicida, Rincon Sapiência, BK, among others.

“Brazil has something historical. Every time a black man starts to reach freedom, someone shouts ‘Take it!’ Sometimes the black himself warns the system. There are people who don’t like to see the rich black in Brazil”, he says. In his view, Brazil accepts that black people can have money, as long as they stay within the square, which serves the system. “The problem is when he leaves that square. And this current generation of rap doesn’t want to be subservient to the system. They arrive and take everything. Emicida, for example, is teaching in Portugal. That’s about it,” Brown said.

This historic change also affects society as a whole, guarantees the rapper. “We live in a different moment of black intelligences, who managed to get around this asphyxia. What was important in 1960 was no longer relevant in 1988, when I started. Brazil was a farm and today there are almost 220 million inhabitants. The perspective has changed”, he assesses. The change involves today’s youth who want to go much further than their generation, “which fought for basic rights: food, clothes to wear and a bus. I walked a mile to catch a bus. This review no longer fits today’s kids”, he stressed.

