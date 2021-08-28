Study Suggests Men Are Major Coronavirus Transmitters | Brazil



São Paulo – Research by the Center for the Study of the Human Genome and Stem Cells, of the Institute of Biology of the University of São Paulo (IB-USP), suggests that men may be the main transmitters of the new coronavirus in relation to women. The results of the work were published on the medRxiv platform, in an article without peer review.

In the peer review process, reviewers can suggest that the work be rejected, published as-is, or sent back to scientists for further experiments.

According to the survey, there are differences between men and women in the susceptibility and transmission of covid-19 between couples with direct contact without protective measures. The epidemiological survey was carried out from July 2020 to July 2021, including 1,744 Brazilian couples not vaccinated against covid-19, with at least one of the partners infected and diagnosed.

The data collected showed that men were the first or only infected in most cases, including concordant couples – when both were infected – as in discordant, when one partner remained asymptomatic despite close contact with the infected. In total, 946 men were first infected compared to 660 women.

“This finding corroborates and is in line with findings made in recent studies that we carried out, which already indicated that men can transmit more of the new coronavirus”, said Mayana Zatz, a professor at the IB-USP.

Another study, published in early August by researchers in the Human Genome and Stem Cell Studies in the journal Diagnostics, found that men have a virus load in their saliva about ten times greater than women, particularly up to 48 years of age. . The difference in viral load was not detected in tests with nasopharyngeal samples, according to the study coordinated by Professor Maria Rita Passos-Bueno.

“Since the virus is mainly transmitted by saliva droplets, we deduced that this would explain why men transmit more viruses than women,” Mayana said.