Summoned by Tite, Matheus Nunes decides not to appear in the National Team with an eye on Portugal | Brazilian Team

New from Tite’s list for the qualifiers, the midfielder Matheus Nunes decided not to play for the Brazilian team. Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, from SIC Notícias, reported shortly after the squad was called up that coach Fernando Santos called to have him soon on the Portuguese team and shook the 23-year-old player’s head once and for all.

With a Portuguese passport, Matheus Nunes went to Portugal when he was only 12 years old. He has a Portuguese accent and more identification with the Portuguese than in the brief time he spent in Rio de Janeiro, in the west of the city, where he was born.

The CBF has not yet been informed of the withdrawal of the player, who would appear after Sporting’s game this Saturday with Farmalicão for the Portuguese championship.

The Sporting de Lisboa player had already been sought out by the Portuguese team and was even mentioned by the coach in a press conference for Fernando Santos. Another Portuguese-Brazilian, Otávio, revealed by Internacional, was summoned by Portugal.

Before the call, the coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, made contact with the player to demonstrate the desire to have the midfielder’s football.

Brazilian Matheus Nunes in action in Sporting's victory over Gil Vicente

– Matheus Nunes is part of the observations of the national team – said Santos, stressing that he was on the list of 40 athletes on the Portuguese radar.

The CBF, with the call, tried to anticipate losing another player to European teams. Recently, the most symbolic case is that of Jorginho, champion of the European Cup with Italy, in 2021. Matheus Nunes is 1.83m tall, plays as a second defensive midfielder and has stood out in recent seasons for the Lisbon team. Before, he played for two teams of lesser expression in Portugal.

The Sporting player celebrated his call to the Brazilian national team in two posts in Instagram stories

Matheus at the customer service counter

Born in Campo Grande, Rio, he moved with his mother Catia and his stepfather at age 12 to Ericeira, a tourist town next to Lisbon. There, he studied and began his first steps in football at Grupo Desportivo União Ericeirense, which plays in the lower divisions.

Coveted in Premier League

With emphasis, he went to Estoril-Praia until he arrived at Sporting de Lisboa. While playing at the base, he decided to help his godfather at the Pão da Vila bakery in Ericeira. I stayed at the counter and attended to.

– I worked for six or five months at the bakery. It came in the morning and the games were in the afternoon. I was standing for five, sometimes an hour, and training later was not easy. He didn’t have a driver’s license and woke up at 5 am to go by bike to work – he told TV Sporting.

The Portuguese accent is not deceiving. Matheus already has Portuguese roots, although he has great affection for Brazil – he had planned a trip to return to Rio de Janeiro before the pandemic.

In recent weeks, Sporting has received a poll from Everton, which he signaled with an offer of 20 million euros. But there was no progress. With Dragão in the group stage of the Champions League, the Portuguese are betting on the player’s valorization for the next window.