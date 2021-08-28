“SUS da Cultura” in ES foresees R$ 9 million in investments to promote the sector

Photo: Playback/YouTube Secult ES





The governor of the state, Renato Casagrande, signed this Friday (27) a decree that establishes the rules for transferring resources from the State Fund to the Municipal Funds for Culture.

The Fund to Fund investment of Culture via expanding the volume through municipal co-investments in the sector. This is to the extent that the municipalities establish their own policies to promote culture.

The initiative, according to the State Secretariat for Culture (Secult), enables the regionalization and interiorization of investments in the sector.

The idea is to expand the access of Espirito Santo society, creating conditions for the exercise of cultural rights. In particular to the processes of creation, production, distribution and dissemination, according to Secult.

Registration will open on September 1st

In order to have access to the resource, interested municipalities need to have a Law, Fund and Culture Council in place and now have more possibilities to create public notices, in addition to other policies to promote culture.

Registration will open on September 1st and continue until November 30th through the cultural map.

According to the secretary of Culture, Fabrício Noronha, the funds made available are in the order of R$9 million, R$5 million of which from Funcultura and R$4 million from co-investment with the municipalities.

“The National Culture System is an old dream of the sector, the Audir Blanc Law exercised it based on an investment of R$ 3 billion by the Federal Government and, from now on, Espírito Santo is the first state in the country to have this long-awaited bottom-to-bottom system working.”

“SUS” of Culture in ES

According to Noronha, the secretariat used as a reference other fund-to-fund systems from other sectors.

“It’s the SUS of Culture as many people like to call it, right, to compare this process and this dynamic, an instrument that brings agility and capillarity”.

He also highlighted that what the government wants is to make these policies multiply to reach the majority of municipalities, strengthening the identity of each one.