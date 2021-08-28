Tardelli ends ‘chocolate episode’ on his return to Santos: “It was funny, but I ended up harmed”

Diego Tardelli was introduced as a Santos reinforcement this Friday and commented on a curious and sad episode at the club’s base.

In 2000, the attacker was fired for stealing a toddynho from the fridge. The case has repercussions until today, but at that time it hindered the athlete’s rise.

“It’s an honor to be able to wear this shirt. As I said a few weeks ago, it’s a privilege. Several idols have passed through here and now I can continue the story that was left behind and unresolved. I arrive very motivated, happy and I hope to honor in the best way possible. possible. To score goals and win titles, I’ve won many in my career. I’m super excited,” said the new number 99 of Santos, before commenting on the layoff.

“In 2000 I was ready for that generation of 2002, Brazilian champions. And because of an oversight, a joke, something like a 15 year old child, this episode of chocolate milk occurred. It was funny, but unfortunately I ended up being the biggest loser. I saw that most who worked with me were champions. Fate wanted me to return here. I had great affection, respect, it was my first club. I hope to fulfill my dream of being champion and leave my name engraved in Santos,” he added.

At 36, Diego Tardelli returned to Santos for a contract until December, with the possibility of renewal until the end of the 2022 São Paulo Championship.

