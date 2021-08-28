Tardelli says he didn’t think about salary to sign a short contract with Santos: “I’m sure we’ll extend it”

Diego Tardelli will have a salary level much lower than that of Atlético-MG in Santos, in addition to a risk contract, until December 2021.

The 36-year-old forward explained the reasons for the “yes” to Peixe even under these conditions.

“I just thought about acting. I wanted to go back to playing football. I had a slightly different departure from Atlético-MG, which was strange, because I saw myself in full condition to help. When he painted Santos, I didn’t think about anything else. I didn’t think about salary, contract, productivity, I just wanted to be here. I can do a lot in football, I’m capable of defining a match, of scoring goals. I’ll let things happen. I have complete confidence in myself. At first it’s a short contract, but I’m sure we will I hope to stay to win titles and make my name here too,” said Tardelli, the new 99 jersey for Santos.

“I didn’t think about anything about salary. Thank God I had a brilliant career and I feel well resolved in this part. The focus was really to return to playing at a high level, in a great team. I didn’t think twice and I made the right choice.” completed.

Tardelli’s contract has a fixed salary quite different from other clubs in the striker’s career, but has triggers for goals and achieved goals, in addition to the possibility of renewal until the end of the 2022 São Paulo Championship.

