Teresa catches a kiss between Pedro and Luísa

The forbidden romance between Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) is increasingly intense in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Both have given themselves over to passion, but will soon be discovered. In this Friday, August 27th chapter, Teresa (Letícia Sabatella) will catch her husband in an intimate moment with the Countess of Barral.

Dom Pedro II and Luísa fall in love in Nos Tempos do Imperador

Luísa was invited to be an educator of the emperor’s daughters, Isabel (Any Maia) and Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega). The Countess of Barral is married to Eugênio (Thierry Tremourox), and the two move to Rio de Janeiro.

The Countess begins to live with the royal family and soon Pedro falls head over heels in love with her. At first, Luísa resists the romance as they are both married, but she soon begins to have feelings for the emperor.

The first kiss between the two takes place during a walk in Niterói. Selton Mello’s character declares that he is in love with Luísa and the two kiss. As the chapters go by, they become more and more intimate and begin to arouse Teresa’s distrust.

Teresa catches Pedro and Luisa

Teresa’s suspicions will be confirmed in this Friday’s chapter. Luísa and Pedro will kiss again, this time in the Emperor’s office, and will be caught by the empress.

In addition to the kiss, Teresa will also hear Pedro’s passionate declaration to Luísa: “It’s inevitable. I love you, Luisa. How I never loved anyone. And as I will never love again”.

Previously, the empress had seen the two of them laughing in a relaxed conversation in Pedro’s office and found the approximation between the Countess and the emperor strange.

Nos Tempos do Imperador airs from Monday to Saturday, at 6:25 pm, on Rede Globo.