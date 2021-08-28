Teresa ‘drowns’ in Pedro’s bold cry; know which · TV news

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will drown in a sea of ​​tears after yet another disappointment in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will be indignant when she learns that Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) had the audacity to invite Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) on a trip by the royal family in the six o’clock soap opera.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the Italian will ask the Marquis of Caxias (Jackson Antunes) for help in separating her husband from his lover. The military will then plan an entourage across the country with the emperor that will last for a year.

Initially, Pedro will resist because of the long period he will have to spend away from the countess of Barral, but will accept to make the trip under the allegation that his “commitment is with the nation and with the people”.

In the scenes planned to go aired on Monday (30) , the princesses will tell their mother that they will also go to the Northeast. “But how? They can’t go so long without studying,” asks the empress. “This is the bad part. The classes will continue”, complains Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega).

“The countess is also going to travel!”, Isabel (Any Maia) will complete. “What a great news! Celestina [Bel Kutner], please escort the princesses to their quarters. It’s time to sleep. Peter, stay. We need to talk”, will ask the “mother of Brazilians”.

couple discussion

The monarch will question the reason for the change of plans in the entourage. “You always wanted Isabel and Dina to accompany us on a trip. I thought you would be happy,” the emperor will claim.

“And I would be very happy if what was in question was just the company of my daughters. But you’re not doing this for my sake, or for them, I know”, will drop the character of Leticia Sabatella. “The countess will go on this trip so that the princesses don’t interrupt their studies”, will justify Pedro. The woman will reply:

Before Dona Luísa arrived, we talked about everything. Our collection, operas, the slightest worries. But it looks like you’ve transferred all your interests to the Countess of Barral. She speaks French? Me either. Is it refined? I was princess of one of the most refined kingdoms in Europe and until the end of my days I will be Empress of Brazil.

“You are my wife, mother of my daughters, my friend. You will always have my respect. The Countess is our daughters’ governess, we talk about their education. She is a very traveled person. I like to hear her talk about her everything you’ve seen, the places you’ve been, places I’d also like to go,” will say the protagonist.

Teresa Cristina will discuss with Pedro

“Forgive me for not sharing this idea with you before, but now it’s too late to go back. Isabel and Leopoldina would be frustrated, they always dreamed of it,” the monarch will speak.

The princess of Naples will ask to be left alone. After the husband leaves the room, she will cry with anger copiously.

gossip in the palace

Afterwards, the public will see the family employees commenting on the emperor’s attitude. “Don Pedro lost his composure! Taking that woman on the trip… Poor Dona Teresa!” “But from what you’ve said, she’s happy that her daughters are going,” retorts Lourdes (Lu Grimaldi).

“Don’t be cynical. You’re thinking the same thing as I am. Dona Luísa is a mermaid! She’s enchanting Dom Pedro with her seductive wiles, but the empress is going to drown in the sea of ​​infidelity!”

“Sea of ​​infidelity? You are dramatic,” the baroness of Seropédica will point out. “But I’ll be there, attentive to every movement of this ‘wonderful’!”, will assure the empress’s lady-in-waiting, who will stamp her foot.

“The worst thing is having to admit that Celestina is right. I didn’t imagine that this crush would reach such a point. Taking the countess on a long trip like this?”, will comment Lourdes with Nicolau (Cassio Pandolfh).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.