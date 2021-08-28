Text is written by Miyazaki, not George RR Martin

When Elden Ring was announced, one of the biggest surprises was the collaboration between FromSoftware and The Chronicles of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin. Since then, more information about the partnership has been revealed, and although Martin was left responsible for creating the world and mythology of Elden Ring, the in-game text is by director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

“In the best From style, the story is told in a fragmented way, and we haven’t changed our principle of providing a world and narrative that players can interpret individually,” said FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao.

While some lore details can be uncovered through item descriptions and cutscenes, dialogues with NPCs will also contribute significantly to world building, and Miyazaki is “in front of the text, responsible for the game’s text”.

In an interview with IGN in 2021, Miyazaki explained that Martin helped build the world, including The Lands Between and the central plot. However, Martin himself said that contributions to the game ended “years ago” and development continued to build the world on the foundation he left behind.

Miyazaki praised Martin’s work and said the author’s contributions led Elden Ring to focus more on characters than in previous FromSoftware games. “It raised arguments that we couldn’t have done on our own, in terms of the richness of the narrative and that sense of character and drama.”

Considering that Martin’s most popular work involves complicated character dynamics and the way people interact as they struggle for power, this makes sense. With the text led by Miyazaki, it looks like fans will get the best of both worlds on Elden Ring.

Elden Ring arrives for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 21, 2022.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch!