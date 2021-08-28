Thai government installs 144,000 solar panels on floating platforms – Época Negócios

+



Solar panels in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand (Photo: Disclosure)

As solar panels become more common, debate grows about how to use them better — the implications are not just environmental and economic, but also urban and architectural.

One of the options is to place solar parks over springs. Among the advantages are avoiding buildings in the surroundings that would shade the panels, containing the loss of water through evaporation in the spring and increasing the efficiency of the equipment (through the natural cooling of the equipment).

The Thai government invests in the largest project of this nature in the world. The first part, to be completed this month, includes seven solar parks with more than 144,000 panels on a 1.2 km2 floating platform on a hydroelectric dam in Ubon Ratchathani province. The government predicts the visual impact will be strong enough to draw tourists to the site. There are plans to build eight more solar parks.