The articulations of the left behind the demarcation of indigenous lands (see video)

Once again, indigenous people are being used as a mass for the murky interests of the left and their international allies.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has begun to judge whether demarcations of indigenous lands should follow the so-called ‘time frame’, that is, indigenous people can only claim demarcation of lands on which they were already established before 1988.

The decision could directly affect the generation of jobs and income in the agricultural sector, given a possible dispute over land.

Sergio Souza, president of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA), defends that rural producers are not against the indigenous people, after all, they are all Brazilian, but it is important that justice – for real – be done.

“We all have the same rights. The Indian is today the great holder of land in Brazil, reaching 28% of demarcated territory.

While Brazil is the second largest food exporter, it has a gigantic job chain, reaching 50% of jobs generated in the country.

We would like to see the STF defining the conditions and guaranteeing the right to the rural producer, who acquired the land from the state itself and who paid for it”, said Souza.

Hundreds of Indians were camped in Brasília, awaiting the judgment of the ‘time frame’, and who financed their trip?

It is more than clear that they are using the issue of indigenous lands to take the strength of Brazilian agribusiness, which is very advantageous for international competition.

