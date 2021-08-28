The Enemy – Saints Row wins gameplay video showing city, combat and gangs

After being revealed at the opening event of the Gamescom 2021, the reboot of Saints Row got a new video, this time showing more of the gameplay of the game itself.

The video, hosted by Bryce Charles – voice actress of the “official” version of Boss, protagonist of the game -, gives more information about the main information of this new world, from its world, allies and gangs.

According to the developers of the studio Volition, the decision to reboot the franchise came after the team tried to follow – and surpass – what the games in the series brought before, with increasingly bigger and crazy stories.

Therefore, the game has a more down-to-earth aesthetic that seeks to retake elements of the Saints Row original and Saints Row 2, but in a new context.

Upon reboot, the player leads a new version of the gang, known as the saints, which must take the criminal underworld of the city of Santo Ileso, which was inspired mainly by the Southwest region of the USA, mainly in states that have a desert or border on Mexico, including California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Volition/Disclosure

In addition to the new version of Boss, the Saints’ main characters Eli, an African-American entrepreneur; Nina, a mechanic and escape pilot; and Kevin, a man who dreams of becoming a TV chef and who, for some reason, is always shirtless.

As for rival gangs, the player will face from the corporation Marshall, known for its cutting edge technology and based in saint unharmed; Los Panteros, known for being the heavy hitters on the city’s streets; and the strangers Idols, an anarchic group known for their bizarre actions and large numbers.

Despite a mixed reception (to say the least) from longtime fans of the franchise – the original trailer has 24,000 negative votes from 16,000 positive – the folks at Volition have declared that they shouldn’t “back down” from the game.

… After all, the release of Saints Row is close, slated to arrive on February 25th for PRAÇA, PS4, PS5, Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.