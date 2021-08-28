The new data pointing to an even more ‘worrying’ climate crisis for Brazil

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

Fire

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Europe recorded record high temperatures last year

2020 was the warmest year on record in Europe, surpassing the previous mark by a large margin. This is one of the conclusions of the report. State of Climate 2020, recently published by the American Meteorological Society, which also brings important warnings about the climate in Brazil and the Arctic.

In Europe, last year’s temperatures were more than 1.9°C above the average recorded between 1981 and 2010.

Preliminary information at the beginning of the year already confirmed that 2020 had broken temperature records on the continent – in addition to being one of the three warmest years in the world. Now, the report points out that the difference from previous years was significantly higher than previously thought.

In addition to being 1.9°C warmer than the long-term average, the average temperature in 2020 was 0.5°C higher than the previous record.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR