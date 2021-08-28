The weekend (August 27-29) releases on Netflix

Netflix arrives with some highlights for the weekend of August 27-29. These include the romantic comedy He’s Awesome and the action film Rise of the Black Swan.

Both films feature well-known names leading the cast. In He’s Awesome, Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan is one of the protagonists.

Meanwhile, in Rise of the Black Swan, Outlander’s Sam Heughan appears in the lead role.

The Netflix weekend still has a new K-drama, DP Dog Day, and the movie The Fifth Set. Check out the streaming platform releases for the period from August 27th to 29th below.

DP Dog Day – August 27th

A soldier has the difficult mission of capturing deserters from the army, revealing the painful reality of young people facing mandatory military conscription.

Rise of the Black Swan – August 27th

A special forces agent traveling from London to Paris with his girlfriend takes action when a group of armed mercenaries take control of the train.

I don’t know if I cut my wrists or let it grow – August 27

The move from an ex-football player to an apartment building unites several neighbors, triggering love affairs, revealed secrets and lots of confusion.

Me ♡ Arlo – August 27th

Arlo and his friends learn to live together in a community where everyone has fun in their own way.

RIDE ON TIME: Season 3 – August 27

The documentary series continues with new talent, revealing the secrets of Japan’s best boy bands.

He’s Awesome – August 27th

In this retelling of the 1990s teenage classic, an influencer accepts the challenge of transforming a lonely, weird boy into prom king. Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Tanner Buchanan with guest appearance by Kourtney Kardashian.

The Fifth Sept – August 27th

A tennis player who has dropped in the rankings returns to the French Open to prove to everyone – including himself – that his career is not over.

King of Boys: The Return of the King – August 27th

Driven by revenge, regret and betrayal, Alhaja Eniola Salami is back – and more thirsty for power.

City of Campões – August 27

This sports reality show shows the lives of athletes from Colégio Valdosta’s football team on and off the field.

Superfly – August 28

In this remake of the 1972 movie, a charismatic drug dealer tries to settle scores with a rival team before he leaves the streets for good.

A Genius Yakuza: Immortal Tatsu – August 29

In this series of comic vignettes, a tough guy with a talent for a housewife does housework meticulously.

