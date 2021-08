“There won’t be anything on September 7th,” says Lira to businessmen

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).| Photo: Luis Macedo/Chamber of Deputies.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Friday (27) to businessmen that “there will be nothing” on September 7, in reference to the pro-Bolsonaro acts. The president of the Chamber participated in the event promoted by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and by Esfera BR, in São Paulo. The information was released by the newspaper O Globo.

“There has never been so much talk on September 7 in the history of Brazil (…). We only talk about September 7th, the mood of the stock exchanges and markets is in the hypothesis of September 7th. For God’s sake, there won’t be anything on September 7th. We have to make an effort so that the street movements happen and are peaceful, big or small, this is irrelevant”, he said.

Lira reinforced to the bankers that he has been working “to detension, reduce, settle, exterminate” conflicts between the powers. “Congress calms political crises. Everyone here has to, on a very practical point, agree with me that, in one way or another, President Bolsonaro is the one in charge of this country. Right or wrong, it was based on the situation of the printed vote and now on the 7th of September”, he said.