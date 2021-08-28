‘They think I’m gaining a lot of pix’

Juju Oliveira, a trans woman who opened a kitty to undergo surgery to remove industrial silicone from her face last year, asked her followers for help today, reporting that she is going through a “difficult time”:

My loves, I need a force of followers that have pix! I’m asking for help, yes, but I’m sure people are thinking I’m getting a lot of pix and then nobody tells me! So, whoever can, help me with any amount, everything helps a lot and so I can get together to go through this difficult time. Juju Oliveira on Instagram story

This week, Juju shared some of the messages she has been receiving on her social networks. In February this year, she gave up undergoing the procedure because she only managed to collect 20% of the amount she needed and donated the amount raised, but now she is suffering attacks from people who do not believe that this was the destination of the money.

A resident of Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Juju showed messages she receives from a profile called “Juju scammer”: “Chinelona, ​​slut, I’ll pick you up in Passo Fundo, rip your face, give you this surgery for free with one whack” .

“I was very judged when I accepted to receive help and even more judged when I donated everything without even giving any satisfaction! Many thought I used it myself! Many said it was a scam!”, she vented in an Instagram post.

“I helped a lot of people who now hate me because I can’t help anymore. Maybe I made the wrong decision to have donated all the money out of fear, for having already gone through an attempted robbery! At that time I lost credibility with many. I need help and many tell me to go to work,” he added.

Juju concluded: “OK, if because I donated money for the surgery, I don’t deserve to be helped anymore, then I’m like that. Thank you so much to everyone who helped.”

In 2020, ex-BBB Ariadna Arantes and YouTuber Luisa Marilac came to Juju’s defense after she presented her case. At the time, she said that she worked as a call girl on the streets of Passo Fundo and lamented the treatment she receives from people who observe the swelling of her face, who compare her with the character Fofão, from the children’s program “Balão Mágico”.