Tiago Leifert says goodbye to the ‘Dancing of the Famous’ and gets emotional: ‘Every time he cries!’

This Friday (27), the present James Leifert, made a series of videos in his Instagram stories and said he was moved by the end of “Super Dance of the Famous”, a program that ended up taking over on Sundays with the departure of Faust Silva of the Globe.

“We recorded the final of ‘Super Dance of the Famous’ and it’s obvious I cried my ass off, right? Every time he cries. Every time he cries. But there’s a reason too, right?” said Leifert.

The show’s final airs this Sunday (29), and starting next week, according to the presenter, he will start recording “The Voice Brasil”, which debuts in October. On the next 5th, Luciano Huck he takes over Sunday afternoons on Globo, with his new program, and Leifert took the opportunity to play with his “expulsion” from the dressing room, which will be used by the production of “Domingão com Huck”.

“I’m here using this dressing room for the last time. (…) They told me now ‘Ah, Tiago, you need to leave the dressing room soon, because we need to install Luciano Huck’s printer’. Ah, is that it, Mr Luciano? Do I have to get out of the little sofa here to install your little printer?”, joked Leifert.

He then wished Huck and Huck congratulations and good luck. Marcos Mion, which will take over the “Caldeirão”, on Saturday afternoons at the network.

“Lu, good luck to you! Mionzera, I think we’ll be together on this premiere, huh? I’m going to Rio. I don’t know if it’s going to be the first program or the second, but… big kiss for you there. Good luck to you both!” concluded Leifert.

