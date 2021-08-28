Tim Cook sells $750 million in Apple stock after completing a decade as boss – 08/27/2021 – Market

Tim Cook sold more than $750 million (£3.9 billion) of Apple stock this week after receiving the last installment of a stock award he won ten years ago when he took over from Steve Jobs as chief executive of the iPhone maker.

Apple’s stock has risen more than tenfold since Cook became chief executive in 2011, a record that qualifies him for the maximum possible reward for the prize.

After their remaining restricted stock awards expired on August 24, about 5 million shares were sold at prices between $148 and $150 (BRL772 and BRL782) each, for a total of $US 752 million (R$3.9 billion), according to documents released on Thursday (26). Apple shares hit a new record of $151.12 (R$789) earlier this month, while the market capitalization of the world’s most valuable company approaches a record $2.5 trillion (R$ 13 trillion).

Most of the deals were part of a pre-arranged stock sale plan, adopted last August, through a scheme commonly used by executives of American companies to avoid any appearance of insider trading. Just over half of the $397 million ($2.1 billion) sales were held by Apple to cover Cook’s tax obligations when stock options run out of grace.

Cook’s original stock award was valued at $378 million (R$2 billion) in 2011 when it was awarded, at the time placing Cook among the highest-paid executives in the United States. The scheme was modified in mid-2013 to reflect Apple’s shareholding performance relative to other US companies, after about a third of Apple’s shareholders cast a protest vote on executive pay at the company’s annual meeting earlier that year. year.

Apple said in a statement Thursday that its total return to shareholders — which assumes all dividend payments are reinvested — in the three years to Aug. 24 was 192%, ranking Apple 13th on the S&P 500 The best performer on that basis, among the companies that remained in the S&P 500 throughout the period, was chip maker AMD, whose three-year total return to shareholders was close to 350%, according to Bloomberg data.

Cook, whose net worth was estimated by Bloomberg at more than $1 billion (£5.2 billion) for the first time last August, said in 2015 that he intended to donate most of his fortune before he died. He donated just over $10 million ($52 billion) in Apple stock to a charity a week ago.

Last September, Cook, who earns an annual salary of $3 million ($15.6 billion), received his first new restricted-stock unit award since the 2011 promotion. As of April 2023 and is partially dependent on total shareholder returns, it could be worth nearly $150 million (R$782 million) at the current share price if Apple hits the top of its targets by 2025.

In January, Apple said it will add an “environmental, social and governance modifier” to its executives’ annual bonus schemes, allowing the board to vary the cash payout by 10% on a “value-driven leadership” assessment.

Disclosures of such a high-value stock sale in a single case are unusual, reflecting in part the huge increase in Apple’s stock price since Cook’s original award.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google, have together sold more than $1.2 billion (R$6.3 billion) of shares in the search company’s parent company Alphabet since May. But most of those deals were $35 million to $40 million (R$182.7 million and R$208.8 million) in stock spread over four months, according to a calculation in dozens of OpenInsider documents.

Other chief technology executives who have exercised nine-figure options over the past year and a half include Netflix’s Reed Hastings and Broadcom’s Hock Tan, according to data collected by Equilar, which gathers data on executive compensation.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, is expected to receive stock options currently worth tens of billions of dollars over the next few years after the electric car maker has achieved several financial performance and market capitalization targets under an agreed-upon incentive scheme. in 2018. However, he still needs to sell those shares.

Translated by Luiz Roberto Gonçalves