Time passed even for Cristiano Ronaldo. The embarrassing returns to Manchester United – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

February 5, 1985.

36 years is 36 years in Spain, Italy, England, in the football world.

Even when his name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.

Five times chosen best in the world. Owner of the world record for goals in official games, leaving Pelé behind. Won five Champions Leagues.

Best Portuguese player of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, 12 years later, is only romantic for the naive.

After the first pass at Old Trafford, a lot has changed. The golden days were his nine years at Real Madrid. His last three seasons at Juventus were disappointing for a player who was signed at the weight of gold, earning €31m, £190m a year.

The objective of Juventus Turin was clear, transparent. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived with the burden of making the club win the Champions League. But the result was frustrating.

The traditional Italian club was eliminated three times in the quarter-finals. And in front of opponents who are not current world football giants. They were medium teams, with theoretically less potential than Juventus: Ajax, Lyon and Porto.

To complicate matters, not even in Italy, Juventus managed to impose itself. After the bi-championship with Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 2020/2021 season, he had to applaud the conquest of Inter Milan. The fall was too sudden and shook the Portuguese’s prestige.

The Turin club, which had won nine Italian Championships in a row, last season went through the ‘humiliation’ of finishing fourth. Behind Inter, Milan and Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a contract until 2022 with the Italians. But he was already fed up with so many demands from the press, directors, fans. And the final blow came with the subtle suggestion to agree to lower your salary.

His manager Jorge Mendes, considered by European journalists as the ‘best in the world’, tried to get moving. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave.

Even with Juventus making it clear that it would accept about a quarter of the 100 million euros, about R$ 615 million, there was no line of interested parties.

PSG had money to spare, but it wanted and still wants to hold Mbappé. If he leaves, he wants a younger athlete up front.

President Florentino Pérez closed the doors to his return to Real Madrid.

The logical path that instigated Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester City. Working with Guardiola, in a team full of important players. The Catalan coach would have the defining striker he had dreamed of, after another failed season in the search for Harry Kane, from Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo was appalled at the club that belongs to the UAE royal family, which would keep his salary.

But for Manchester City, Juventus demanded, in addition to money, a specific player to give up Cristiano Ronaldo: Gabriel Jesus. Guardiola offered Sterling. Nothing done.

Hence the romantics claim that a phone call from historic coach Alex Ferguson caused him to return to Manchester United and not his rival.

The English club will not even pay 25 million euros. It will fund 15 million euros, around R$ 92 million. Plus 8 million euros, R$49 million, as bonus. That gives a total of 23 million euros, about R$ 141 million.

He signed for two seasons.

In Cristiano Ronaldo’s first spell at Manchester United, the Portuguese had a fabulous performance. He scored 118 goals in 292 games and won nine titles, including three English Championships and a Champions League.

Since joining Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo had already changed his character. High-speed sprints have become increasingly rare. How to run across the field of attack.

He established himself as a forward forward, as a reference, to run less and be closer to the goal.

The competitiveness, the intensity of the Premier League will be a huge challenge for the Portuguese.

The football world loves romantic stories, surprising returns.

Even more from the most media player on the planet.

But deep analysis shows that, for Cristiano Ronaldo’s story, his return to Manchester United is much more humble than it seems.

36 years is 36 years.

Anywhere in the football world…