Tite calls up nine more players for September Fifa Date

The CBF has announced nine players called up for the September FIFA date, when Brazil face Chile, Peru and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Europe recently.
Hulk, Gerson, Edenílson and Vini Jr are some of the highlights. The last minute call came due to doubts about the players who play in England, a country that does not want to release its athletes to defend teams from countries with higher risk of contagion from Covid-19. See the full call:
GOALKEEPERS
Everson – Atlético-MG
Saints – Athletic
DEFENDER
Miranda – São Paulo
HALF CAMPERS
Edenilson – International
Gerson – Olympique Marseille (FRA)
Matheus Nunes – Sporting (POR)
ATTACKERS
Hulk – Atlético-MG
Malcolm – Zenit (RUS)
Vini Jr – Real Madrid (ESP)
The players playing in England who had been called up are: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton ) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).