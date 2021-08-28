Tite calls up nine more players for September Fifa Date

The CBF has announced nine players called up for the September FIFA date, when Brazil face Chile, Peru and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Europe recently.

Hulk, Gerson, Edenílson and Vini Jr are some of the highlights. The last minute call came due to doubts about the players who play in England, a country that does not want to release its athletes to defend teams from countries with higher risk of contagion from Covid-19. See the full call:

GOALKEEPERS

Everson – Atlético-MG

Saints – Athletic

DEFENDER

Miranda – São Paulo

HALF CAMPERS

Edenilson – International

Gerson – Olympique Marseille (FRA)

Matheus Nunes – Sporting (POR)

ATTACKERS

Hulk – Atlético-MG

Malcolm – Zenit (RUS)

Vini Jr – Real Madrid (ESP)

The players playing in England who had been called up are: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton ) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).