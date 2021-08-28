Today’s horoscope: August 28, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Saturday, August 28, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Concentration and perseverance should prevail in the day, you have something important in your hands and you should take care of it as much as possible. Attention on travel, today without haste.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 92-32-81-74-79-3-69
Bull
You will be at meetings or places that will encourage and enrich you in some way. Let go of friendships that aren’t shown clearly and lovingly. Money comes by chance or old investment.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 45-9-61-91-90-41-77
Twins
Take advantage of your great magnetism to conquer that person you crave or to live an intense night with the couple, you will be irresistible. Butt magnetism that will generate a lot of envy.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 4-14-97-29-37-46-19
Cancer
It will be a day with numerous and important changes in your professional life. Everything will come on time and with great benefits for your near future. The stars follow you even at random.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 43-2-53-26-51-87-58
Lion
Watch out for jokes or your sense of humor, people in general today will not be very receptive to your words. Good time to plan a pleasure trip or start a new love relationship.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 64-99-82-52-86-25-72
Virgin
Bosses or superiors will demonstrate to you their confidence in you. You will receive very appreciable help from a loved one. Very happy trips where you will find yourself again.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 7-15-54-83-71-73-6
Lb
Do not leave matters of great importance in the hands of others for the day. Do your work without help and you’ll earn twice as much. Emotional surprise at night that will change your love world.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 80-60-59-89-98-28-40
Scorpion
If everything is not resolved as you expected today, you have a new opportunity. Don’t let depression be your ally, show yourself more vital, today is the day for you to achieve what you want.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 94-0-17-39-34-10-67
Sagittarius
Do not strive to obtain the easy approval of your superiors or relatives, you must in principle gain their confidence, firmness. Commercial affairs will be very profitable today.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 5-65-56-96-76-85-23
Capricorn
Little by little, you will find that your personal image and communication with others will improve. Don’t let shyness be a source of conflict, go all out, it’s your day ahead.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 30-33-16-95-63-88-84
Aquarium
Don’t rush into old plans, let alone start new ones. Check the steps with the pillow before deciding something, calm down. Today’s couple will help you out of doubt.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 62-70-50-75-18-12-44
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fishes
Revenge thoughts will pop into your mind, the sooner you remove them the less trouble you will be involved, ignore comments from others, you will focus on your stuff and see success.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 68-20-93-38-66-13-78
Related