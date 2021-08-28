Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo Paralympics Day 4 Summary

With more medals won this Saturday (28), in judo, table tennis, athletics and swimming, the Brazil adds 23 badges in four days of competition in the Tokyo Paralympics. Among the achievements, there are six golds, five silvers and twelve bronzes.

The fourth day of disputes in Tokyo yielded the Brazil the first medals in judo and table tennis, as well as more podiums in athletics and swimming. In all, the green-yellow delegation snatched six more badges. See more details below:

Athletics

In athletics, Cícero Valdiran Lins Nobre won the bronze medal in javelin, in the F57 class; Thalita Simplicio got silver in the 400m of the T11 class; and Julyana da Silva got the bronze in the record release, in the F57 class.

Table tennis

In table tennis, the first medal won was bronze. Cátia Oliveira won the insignia, for Class 2, after losing the match against South Korean Seo Su Yeon, current world champion and Paralympic runner-up, by 3 sets to 1 (11/7, 8/11, 5/11 and 9/11) for the semifinals of the competition.

Another chance for a medal is Bruna Alexandre. Parathlete number 4 in the world ranking of Class 10, is in the table tennis final, as she qualified by beating Shiau Wen Tien, from Taipei, by 3 sets to 1 (14/12, 6/11, 12/10 and 11/7). She will decide with the Australian Qian Yang next Monday (30), at 6:45 am national time.

Judo

In judo, Lúcia Araújo got the first medal of the sport in the edition, with the bronze earned in the category up to 57 kg, after beating Russian Natalia Ovchinnikova by ippon.

Swimming

In the 4x100m mixed relay event, in the S14 class, Brazil got the bronze with Gabriel Bandeira, Ana Karolina Soares, Débora Borges Carneiro and Felipe Caltran. Gabriel Bandeira, from São Paulo, broke another record in Tokyo, with a time of 51s11 and helped the yellow-green team to nail the bronze in the Tokyo Aqua Park.

Medal sum

With the results of the fourth day of Paralympics, O Brazil it already has 23 medals, of which six are gold, five are silver and 12 are bronze. The country is in eighth place in the overall medal table. If we consider only the ranking of Latin America, as published by the Giro Latino, Brazil leads the table, with its 23 medals, and Colombia and Mexico come next, with nine and five medals, respectively. Colombia has two golds, three silvers and four bronzes, while Mexico has two golds and three bronzes.