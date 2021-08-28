Tom Cruise and director talk about the most dangerous scene in the entire franchise

The most dangerous scene in Tom Cruise’s career!

Some time ago it was revealed that Mission Impossible 7 would have the most dangerous scene in the career of Tom Cruise, the 59-year-old actor barely uses doubles in his films and this time it was no different. The scene in question shows him riding a motorcycle over a cliff and then tossing it and deploying a parachute.

Now, at CinemaCon, some scenes from the moment were shown, along with a behind-the-scenes video showing cruise and the director, Christopher McQuarrie, talking about the scene.

In the scenes shown (via ComicBook), cruise appears speaking: “I’m going to be on a motorcycle jumping off a cliff and doing a base jump. I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid. It all comes down to one thing: the audience.”

According to descriptions of the scenes shown, we can see Cruise jumping into the air, using his body to glide. He opens the parachute and everyone applauds. After landing he says he can hold the bike for a few more seconds in the air, so he shoots the dangerous scene five more times.

Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie said just one thing about Cruise’s scene and stunt: “The only thing that scares me the most is what we have planned for Mission Impossible 8.”

Previously a photo of the scene had been released by Empire:

Mission: Impossible 7 is driven by Christopher McQuarrie – the same filmmaker behind secret nation and Fallout Effect. In the cast, in addition to Cruise, we will also have names like Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Rebecca Ferguson. The film is slated to be released in May 2022.

