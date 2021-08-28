Tom Cruise’s luxury car is stolen

Tom Cruise reportedly lost thousands of dollars in luggage when the car used by his bodyguard was stolen in Birmingham, England, where the actor is filming Mission: Impossible 7.

In the midst of his busy filming schedule, Tom Cruise encountered another setback when his BMW X7, used by his bodyguard, was stolen.

According to The Express, the car disappeared from its parking lot at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, England, on the morning of Aug. 24, when authorities were alerted to the theft.

The luxury vehicle was soon recovered in another city, but its contents, including the actor’s luggage, were gone. According to sources in the publication, Tom Cruise was furious at the incident.

“Tom had his car stolen while he was in Birmingham and some of his luggage and belongings were in him when it was stolen,” a source said.

“It has since been recovered by the police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device, but everything inside was gone.”

Cruise’s high-level security team is said to have been embarrassed by the unfortunate incident. The car has a keyless entry and ignition system using wireless transmitters.

As such, thieves are suspected of having used a scanner to intercept vehicle signals to get into the car and drive away. Local police are currently conducting investigations and gathering more footage from security cameras.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7. The premiere is set for May 26, 2022.