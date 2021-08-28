Tonico wins election and becomes Don Pedro’s terror · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will finally reach his big goal in In Times of the Emperor. The villain of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera will be elected deputy, which will give Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) a big headache, since the two will become mortal enemies.

In the chapter this Saturday (28), after several problems, the villain will be anxious while counting the votes of the colonels. “It was a tie. Let’s go to the last vote”, will announce the priest who will lead the event.

For just one vote, the jerk will get a seat in the Chamber, which will make him jump for joy. With his new position, he will try to rooster the emperor of Brazil, but will end up plucked.

In the next chapters, the imperial family will visit the Recôncavo Baiano to stay at the house of Eudoro (José Dumont), but will end up being welcomed by Tonico. The scammer will be disappointed not to be recognized by Pedro, with whom he had a fight when they were children.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#71 – Dom Pedro uses sensual trickery in Nos Tempos do Imperador!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.