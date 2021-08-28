Trailer gets remake with scenes from the 90s cartoon

the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home gained a new version, performed by a fan on YouTube. This time around, the scenes we saw in the preview are replaced by similar clips from the character’s classic cartoon from the 1990s – see above.

Most of the footage in the trailer is taken from an episode of Season 3 of the series, in which Peter Parker enlists Doctor Strange to help save Mary Jane from a cult leader. Other chapters in the animation are used for scenes from villains like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau and other talents in your cast. The plot, as the trailer confirmed, will see Parker trying to erase from everyone’s memory that he is the man behind the Spider-Man mask, turning to Strange to try to change reality.

Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two films, returns as director. The premiere of the third Spider-Man film is set for December 16th.