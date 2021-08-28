Trans woman asks for help to survive: “I can’t support myself”

From the state of Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul, Juju Oliveira, who earned the nickname ‘Fofão’ after undergoing an unsuccessful aesthetic procedure, is asking for financial help on social networks to survive. In 2020, the woman had her face deformed after injecting mineral oil into her face.

Previously, Juju said he needed to raise a sum to pay for tests and buy a ticket to São Paulo, where he would consult with a specialist to try to remove the product from his face. Unsuccessful in her request, the gaucho is asking for money to support herself.

“I can’t support myself. So I do need to ask for Pix”, she wrote in a publication. “I often go without lunch, I have to go to bed hungry, asking for pix and no one helping. Please help me,” he added.

In 2020, Juju raised a kitty to fund her surgery. At the time, she was accused of using the money to buy a motorcycle and clothes. In April this year, the woman defended herself against the accusation, saying that she donated the R$20,000 collected to a charity. After the donation, the gaúcha has been surviving with the help of followers, according to her.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach