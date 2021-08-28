UBS doctor exempts for child death – SelesNafes.com

Per RODRIGO INDIO

Thiago Leite Saraiva, 26, a doctor at the Congo Basic Health Unit (UBS), indicted – along with the girl’s father – this week by the Civil Police for the death of little Tamires da Silva, 2 years old, agreed to speak with the SelesNafes.com portal on the case.

Along with his lawyer, Renato Nery, he gave his version and clarification of the facts. The defense says it wants to avoid speculation about the case and exempt him, with the help of evidence from official sources of guilt, for the child’s death.

Thiago Saraiva has been in the Emergency and Emergency Care of Basic Health Units in Macapá for 2 years, but Thiago Saraiva preferred not to have the image disclosed, but he detailed how the care was on August 4, hours before the child died in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the Zona Sul, in the Jardim Marco Zero district.

The doctor says that when the child arrived in the morning at UBS Congós, he was screened by a nurse. The mother only reported symptoms of fever, spots on the body and mouth. After that, the referral was made for him.

“It was identified that the child had no signs of seriousness, because if there had already been identified any serious or exuberant disease at the screening, he would already be sent to a more ‘serious’ patient room, even though it was a UBS. It was sent without an emergency to my office. It was calm with the child”, he explained.

Thiago Saraiva says that, visibly, during the service, he identified that the child had characteristics of needy people cared for at the health unit.

“The mother reported that: ‘the child had a fever for three days, these spots appeared on her body and mouth, that’s why I brought them.’ I asked if there was anything else and the mother didn’t speak. The child did not have a fever. The lesions looked fungal, known as white cloth. When the child has this, it itches a lot, this itching makes the nail bacteria enter the skin, which is very common, which causes impetigo [Infecção de pele altamente contagiosa que provoca feridas vermelhas]. I evaluated it. There were balls in the mouth [sapinho]”, detailed.

According to the doctor’s report, he did not take the injectable medication because he did not need it because he did not have severe symptoms and, therefore, there was no need for hospitalization, which is also a procedure that is not done in UBS.

“I made my recipe. The mother was not very collaborative. I didn’t know how to answer much. I asked her if she had any questions and she said no, she took the prescription and left without an emergency”, recalled the doctor.

He also added that the child did not have features of the scalded skin syndrome.

“It’s a very glaring disease, it’s very dramatic because even a layman who doesn’t know anything about health if he saw it in a child would run anywhere. Scalded skin syndrome is rapid, aggressive, progressive. The child wouldn’t even be wearing clothes, because the skin would stick to the clothes”, he guaranteed.

The health professional assures that if the mother had reported the head injury, the prescription would be different. Asked what might have led to the child’s death, the doctor said it might in fact have been an unreported fall that would have caused internal bleeding.

The defense lawyer informed that there is still no complaint filed by the Public Ministry. But if the ministerial body shares the same understanding as the delegate, the defense thesis will be that there is no causal link between the conduct of doctor Thiago and the result of death.

“There is a gap that should necessarily be filled and there is no way to fill it, because the doctor did not act negligently, he was not reckless, he was not imperious. He acted as he should have acted in any assistance (…) it is not up to the Civil Police to state what is the procedure that the doctor should adopt in a health unit (…) the Politec expert, in the necropsy report, does not point out this syndrome reported by the delegate, does not point out that the absence of intravenous medication contributed to the child’s death, thus, there is not the element of conduct that necessarily needs to be a crime (…) it is a teratology of Law to try to impute this crime to Dr. Thiago”, summarized Renato Nery.