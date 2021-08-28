UFC: Brazilian tries to put on a serious face, but can’t hold back his laughter | combat

After a quiet weigh-in, in which only one of the athletes did not beat the weight (see the final part of the article), the UFC Barboza x Chikadze matches had a funny moment involving Brazilian middleweight Wellington Turman and American Sam Alvey. Known for always smiling at his rivals, Alvey stared at Turman with a wide grin on his face. Turman tried to remain serious, but ended up laughing.

On the other hand, the protagonists of the main event of the night, Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze, had a tough face, but without provocation. The two featherweights confirmed their presence at the event and made it clear that the fight will be very close.

But the most tense look came right away between the first two fighters to take the stage. Bantamweights Mana Martinez, from the USA, and Guido Cannetti, from Argentina, left Dana White in a state of attention due to their proximity.

The weight-taking held this Friday morning in Las Vegas went off without a hitch. Only one fighter, Mana Martinez, failed to beat the weight. The American bantamweight, who went through two changes of opponents and the death of his coach, Saul Soliz, was 1.8kg over the category limit and was fined 30% of his purse.

Check out the UFC weigh-in: Barboza vs Chikadze

Brazilians Edson Barboza and Wellington Turman had no problems and calmly beat their weights. Barboza heads the event’s main event against Giga Chikadze, while Turman faces veteran Sam Alvey.

UFC Barboza-Chikadze service

O Combat broadcasts “UFC Barboza x Chikadze” live and in its entirety with exclusivity this Saturday, from 8 pm (GMT) with “Aquecimento Combate”. O Combat YouTube channel it’s the Combat.com show the first two fights live, and the website follows the entire event in real time.

Check the weights of all athletes:



MAIN CARD

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Edson Barboza (65.8kg) x Giga Chikadze (66kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Bryan Battle (84.1kg) x Gilbert Urbina (84.4kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Ricky Turcios (61.2kg) x Brady Hiestand (61.5kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Kevin Lee (77.3kg) vs Daniel Rodriguez (77.6kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Andre Petroski (84.1kg) x Michael Gillmore (83.5kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Makhmud Muradov (83.7kg) x Gerald Meerschaert (83.9kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Abdul Razak Alhassan (84.1kg) x Alessio Di Chirico (84.1kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Sam Alvey (84.1kg) x Wellington Turman (84.1kg)

Light Heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Dustin Jacoby (92.3kg) x Darren Stewart (92.8kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): JJ Aldrich (56.7kg) x Vanessa Demopoulos (56.9kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Jamall Emmers (66kg) x Pat Sabatini (66kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Mana Martinez (63.5kg)* x Guido Cannetti (61.5kg)

* Exceeded the category limit by 1.8kg and was fined 30% of his purse, with the amount being reverted to his opponent.

All athletes were entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.454kg), as no fight on the card is valid per belt.

