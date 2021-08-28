Unbeaten for 9 games, CRB will return as a ‘reference’ for a game with Cruzeiro

Diego Torres return to CRB in a duel against Cruzeiro, for Serie B (Photo: CRB/Disclosure) The CRB enters the game packed in front of the cruise, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Alagoas. Without losing for nine games (five wins and four draws), the Alagoas will still have the return of midfielder Diego Torres, the team’s main reference.

The 30-year-old Argentinian was preserved in the 0-0 draw with Operrio and ended up not traveling to Belm, for the victory of the CRB by 2 to 1 on Rowing, due to particular problems.

Diego is Nutico’s top scorer in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with seven goals in 15 games played. In 2021, the midfielder has already worn the shirt of the Alagoas team in 36 matches and rocked the net 11 times. According to the website OGol, he has given five assists this season.

Apart from Torres, Alan Aal will still have midfielder Marth, recovered from injury to the adductor in his right thigh, and striker Pablo Dyego, who was suspended in the last match, will be available again for Sunday. CRB occupies 3rd place in Series B, with 36 points.

“Best moment in history”

reporter of Radio Macei 1020, Luciano Costa evaluates that the CRB is experiencing its best moment in the history of Series B. At the request of supersports, the journalist made an assessment of the moment experienced by the team from Alagoas.

“This is the best moment for the team in the history of Series B of the Brazilian Championship of running stitches. The team has been unbeaten and undefeated for nine games, playing at King Pel,” said Luciano, who also spoke of the importance of Diego Torres’ return.

“Diego Torres’ return makes CRB gain a lot in terms of quality. In addition to being the team’s top scorer in the competition, he also exerts a great leadership on the field. The current moment of the team in the competition is so exciting, that the fan is already it even talks about the possibility of winning the Series B title,” he said.