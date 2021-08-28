Under Pressure takes a ride in Império and gives more bang than the six o’clock soap opera · TV News

Under Pressure hitchhiked in Império on Thursday night (27th) and gave more bounce than In the Times of the Emperor. Even shown at a time with fewer televisions on, the medical series recorded 20.4 points and surpassed the six plot, which scored 17.1 on average.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Império scored 31.0 points and had a 44.0% share (share between TVs on time), being the best index of a Thursday of the rerun, on air since April 12 this year.

Following the story starring Alexandre Nero, Sob Pressure was aired from 10:30 pm to 11:20 pm and won an average share of 20.4 and 33.8%. During its exhibition, 61% of the televisions in Greater São Paulo were turned on.

From 6:23 pm to 7:05 pm, during the airing of Nos Tempos do Imperador, 62% of the TVs were tuned. The telenovela by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson has suffered in terms of audience on Globo and scored 17.1 points and 27.7% share early last night (26).

See below the audiences of August 26, Thursday, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.2
Good morning São Paulo8.3
Good morning Brazil8.1
Beach Soccer World Cup (Brazil x Senega)7,8
More you6.6
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.9
SP110.7
Globe Sports10.2
Newspaper Today11.7
Afternoon Session: A Neighbor’s Love9.6
you you you15.0
Workout14.9
in the times of the emperor17.1
SP221.5
grab hold23.0
National Newspaper26.9
Empire31.0
Under pressure18.8
Under pressure20.4
Paralympic Games track10.7
Globo Newspaper8.4
Paralympic Games track6.3
Paralympic Bulletin6.3
conversation with bial5.1
Owl 1: Nobody Comes In Nobody Comes Out4.3
Owl 2: The Mystery of Stella3.6
Hour 15.0
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.7
Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am)1.9
General Balance Sheet SP (7:30 am to 8:29 am)3.1
Speak Brazil3.9
Nowadays4.3
JR 24h (morning)4.3
General balance7.4
Proof of love6.9
City Alert7.6
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5,6
JR 24H (afternoon 2)6.9
Journal of Record9.9
Genesis11.2
when you call the heart6.9
World Record Awards6.5
Island Record7.4
Chicago Med – Emergency Care4.1
JR 24h (dawn)3.0
Speaks, I hear you1.1
Love school0.7
Religious0.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.3
First Impact4.2
Come here4.0
Good Morning & Co.4.2
Uefa Champions League duty4.3
gossiping3.9
Family Cases4.9
indomitable heart8.0
true loves7.6
SBT Brazil6.9
wheel to wheel7.6
Chest Award Coupon7.1
Chiquititas6.4
Mouse program7.1
The square is ours7.4
the night5.1
Operation Mosque3.8
Reporter Connection3.1
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.5
First Impact2.5

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

