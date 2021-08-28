Under Pressure takes a ride in Império and gives more bang than the six o’clock soap opera · TV News

Under Pressure hitchhiked in Império on Thursday night (27th) and gave more bounce than In the Times of the Emperor. Even shown at a time with fewer televisions on, the medical series recorded 20.4 points and surpassed the six plot, which scored 17.1 on average.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Império scored 31.0 points and had a 44.0% share (share between TVs on time), being the best index of a Thursday of the rerun, on air since April 12 this year.

Following the story starring Alexandre Nero, Sob Pressure was aired from 10:30 pm to 11:20 pm and won an average share of 20.4 and 33.8%. During its exhibition, 61% of the televisions in Greater São Paulo were turned on.

From 6:23 pm to 7:05 pm, during the airing of Nos Tempos do Imperador, 62% of the TVs were tuned. The telenovela by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson has suffered in terms of audience on Globo and scored 17.1 points and 27.7% share early last night (26).

See below the audiences of August 26, Thursday, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.2 Good morning São Paulo 8.3 Good morning Brazil 8.1 Beach Soccer World Cup (Brazil x Senega) 7,8 More you 6.6 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.9 SP1 10.7 Globe Sports 10.2 Newspaper Today 11.7 Afternoon Session: A Neighbor’s Love 9.6 you you you 15.0 Workout 14.9 in the times of the emperor 17.1 SP2 21.5 grab hold 23.0 National Newspaper 26.9 Empire 31.0 Under pressure 18.8 Under pressure 20.4 Paralympic Games track 10.7 Globo Newspaper 8.4 Paralympic Games track 6.3 Paralympic Bulletin 6.3 conversation with bial 5.1 Owl 1: Nobody Comes In Nobody Comes Out 4.3 Owl 2: The Mystery of Stella 3.6 Hour 1 5.0 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.7 Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am) 1.9 General Balance Sheet SP (7:30 am to 8:29 am) 3.1 Speak Brazil 3.9 Nowadays 4.3 JR 24h (morning) 4.3 General balance 7.4 Proof of love 6.9 City Alert 7.6 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5,6 JR 24H (afternoon 2) 6.9 Journal of Record 9.9 Genesis 11.2 when you call the heart 6.9 World Record Awards 6.5 Island Record 7.4 Chicago Med – Emergency Care 4.1 JR 24h (dawn) 3.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.1 Love school 0.7 Religious 0.4

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.3 First Impact 4.2 Come here 4.0 Good Morning & Co. 4.2 Uefa Champions League duty 4.3 gossiping 3.9 Family Cases 4.9 indomitable heart 8.0 true loves 7.6 SBT Brazil 6.9 wheel to wheel 7.6 Chest Award Coupon 7.1 Chiquititas 6.4 Mouse program 7.1 The square is ours 7.4 the night 5.1 Operation Mosque 3.8 Reporter Connection 3.1 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.5 First Impact 2.5

Source: Broadcasters