Understand Pix changes to prevent theft and kidnapping

Financial institutions also need to prepare for the entry of these measures, and improve their intelligence system to identify these abnormalities and detect when something strange is happening, to help protect their consumer.
In the first half alone, lightning-kidnapping using Pix grew 40% in the state of São Paulo. There were about 200 cases — an average close to one per day.
In the past, criminals forced victims to withdraw money from an ATM. To avoid these criminal actions and reduce reimbursements, the Central Bank began to limit withdrawals or even prohibit them overnight.
Now, Pix has become the favorite of crooks because it’s easy, immediate and depends only on the cell phone — even to adjust the transaction limit. Criminals steal large sums at once, or they can hold the victim hostage for several days to give them time to increase the limit and make even more transfers.
Understand the changes in Pix
Among the changes is the maximum limit of R$1,000 for transfers by Pix, Doc and Ted, as well as debit cards, from 8 pm to 6 am.
Requests to increase the limit of Pix, Doc and Ted will have a minimum term of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours to be effective.
Users will be able to pre-register accounts to receive amounts beyond the limit — with a minimum period of 24 hours, preventing immediate registration in a risk situation.
Banks will be able to hold a transaction via Pix for 30 minutes during the day and 60 minutes at night for risk analysis, and the user must be informed.
Another measure forces banks to maintain a national registry with accounts suspected of participating in fraud, such as those for oranges, making it difficult to use them.
Banking information related to crimes should be shared with security authorities to assist with investigations.