Unimed Pato Branco starts services at the new Oncology Center | Advertising Special – Unimed Pato Branco

After knowing that many beneficiaries are looking for cancer treatment options outside the Operator’s coverage region, Unimed Pato Branco began to analyze the possibility of opening its own oncology center.

And so the Oncology Center emerged, with the aim of ensuring cancer patients a welcoming and humanized care, close to their homes and the people they love.

1 of 4 Medical team: Doctor Alan Felipe Bello Secco, Doctor Liara Tusset, Doctor Fernanda Janones Manfredinho — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt Medical team: Dr. Alan Felipe Bello Secco, Dr. Liara Tusset, Dr. Fernanda Janones Manfredinho — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt

To meet these goals, the Oncology Center has a highly trained team of professionals, made up of three clinical oncologists, with vast experience in the specialized care and treatment of cancer patients, and a multidisciplinary team, consisting of two nurses and a pharmacist, all specialists in oncology, in addition to a nutritionist and a psychologist.

2 of 4 Multidisciplinary and medical team — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt Multidisciplinary and medical team — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt

In terms of infrastructure, the Oncology Center allows for the manipulation of chemotherapy, a room for chemotherapy infusion, where oncological, immunotherapeutic and hormone therapy treatments are carried out. As well as other medications for supportive treatments. In addition, so that patients have security in their care, the entire physical space was built following the norms and standards required by Organs regulatory bodies for this activity.

3 of 4 Oncology Center Reception — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt Oncology Center reception — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt

4 of 4 Modern and welcoming environment — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt Modern and welcoming environment — Photo: Marcel Almeida/ Camaleonmkt

All of this allows Unimed to work with a focus on comprehensive care for patients and their families, offering a warm and comfortable environment, prioritizing quality and agility care in terms of cancer diagnosis and treatment in the Southwest region of Paraná.

Unimed’s new Oncology Center began services at Rua Tamoio, 253, attached to the administrative headquarters located in downtown Pato Branco.

Oncology Pharmacist, Yhara Marianna Severgnini Mezzomo

Oncology Nurse, Ana Rosa Giacchetto

Oncology Nurse, Flavia Melissa Raldi Correa da Silva

Nutritionist, Pricila Reolon Bellandi

Psychologist, Tuani Savaris Tigre

Administrative Assistant, Thaynara Elisiane Paz

Alan Felipe Bello Secco (CRM 34270)

Liara Camila Tusset (CRM 42046)