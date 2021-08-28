US intelligence remains divided over Covid’s origins, and Biden accuses China of withholding virus information

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden on Friday accused China of withholding “crucial information” about the origin of Covid-19 after the release of a summary report on the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which showed American intelligence still divided on the matter. The content of the document had already been reported this week by several American newspapers.

Three months ago, Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to investigate the virus’s origins, reviving the hypothesis that the pathogen had escaped from a Chinese laboratory, an idea that last year had been dismissed as conspiratorial. In justifying the request, Biden stated that there was a large amount of data that had not been well analyzed.

The summary of the report released on Friday points out that authorities have yet to determine whether Sars-Cov-2 has spread from an accidental leak from a Chinese laboratory or naturally, in an animal-to-human transmission such as the earlier coronavirus-like pathogens. Biden received the document on Tuesday.

“There is crucial information about the origins of this pandemic in the People’s Republic of China, but from the beginning, Chinese government officials have been working to prevent international researchers and members of the global public health community from having access to it,” said Biden in a statement. “To this day, the People’s Republic of China continues to reject calls for transparency and withholds information, even as the number of victims of this pandemic continues to rise.”

China firmly rejects that the virus has escaped the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, but refuses to cooperate with further international investigations into the origin of the virus, claiming that the issue has been politicized by the United States.





Groups within the extensive American intelligence community disagreed about the virus’s origins. While many thought the disease arose from “natural exposure to an infected animal or a close parent virus,” they had “little confidence” in that conclusion, according to the published summary.

Another intelligence segment, however, achieved “moderate confidence” that the first human infection with Covid was likely to be a “laboratory-associated incident, likely involving experimentation, manipulation of animals or samples by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The abstract itself concluded that researchers would not be able to provide a “more definitive explanation” without new information from China, such as clinical samples and epidemiological data on early cases. China says it has already turned this data over to the World Health Organization (WHO) team of experts who visited Wuhan earlier this year, and that it could not hand over raw patient data — as required by some countries — because it would violate their privacy .

On Wednesday, when the contents of the report had already been reported in the press, China criticized the investigation, which it called an American “politicization” of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus. Instead, Beijing suggested that the virus escaped from a laboratory at the Army’s Fort Detrick base in Maryland in 2019, where biological weapons research had been done in the past, calling for investigations into it.

“Inventing a Chinese scapegoat can’t clear America’s bar,” Fu Cong, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department, said in a press briefing. — If the US insists that this is a valid hypothesis, they must do their part, and allow the investigation in their labs.

On Tuesday, China’s envoy to the United Nations asked the WHO head to investigate US laboratories. There is no substantive evidence to support Beijing’s suspicion.

In the months after the coronavirus pandemic emerged around the world, intelligence agencies began investigating how it started. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressured US agencies to investigate the theory that the virus was created inside a Chinese laboratory and accidentally leaked. Pompeo formed his own research group to study the issue.

During the Trump administration, intelligence agencies dismissed theories that the virus was deliberately spread. Despite this, they said they could not draw a conclusion about two alternatives: a natural transmission from an animal to a human, or an accidental leak from the laboratory in Wuhan, which conducts research on various types of coronaviruses.

While most scientists are skeptical about the leak theory in the lab, at least some have been more open to examining it this year. Some scientists also criticized the WHO March report that considered the leak theory unlikely.

Following this report, Biden government officials were frustrated by the Chinese government’s decision to fail to cooperate with further WHO investigations into the origins of the pandemic. Biden then ordered a 90-day investigation, which resulted in the report delivered to the president on Tuesday.

Current and former US government officials have repeatedly warned that finding the precise origins of the pandemic may be the job of scientists rather than spies.

Under the direction of National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, the agencies have stepped up cooperation with scientists to better understand the current pandemic and the risk of others to come.

Authorities also warned that the 90-day review was likely too short to draw definitive conclusions. The entire contents of the report remain confidential for the time being.