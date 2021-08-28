US Military Begins To Leave Kabul Airport; take stock of the Afghan withdrawal operation | World

About 110 thousand people were evacuated from Afghanistan since the 14th of August. The Taliban seized power in the country on 15 August.

There are still a few days to get more people out of the country: the United States and the Taliban have negotiated that the full withdrawal would take place on August 31st.

Video shows people running while gunshots are heard in Kabul

See how the withdrawal operations are:

US soldiers have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, Armed Forces spokesman John Kirby said.

The forecast is that the operation will only end on the last day, August 31st.

US launches air strike against Islamic State-k in Afghanistan

US urges its citizens to leave Kabul airport gates immediately

The priority is the withdrawal of US military and American equipment.

At least 5,400 Americans were evacuated from Afghanistan — on the last day, there were 300. About 350 said they are still trying to leave the country. They are the only ones the US government knows about. There are another 280 who have identified themselves as Americans but do not intend to leave Afghanistan.

The country made its last military flight in which it carried civilians this Saturday (28). On the next flights, only British military will travel.

In the past two weeks, the British have evacuated about 15,000 people, including their own citizens and Afghans, from Afghanistan.

An estimated between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who have worked with the UK over the past 20 years met the criteria for leaving Afghanistan but were unable to reach the airport.

The evacuation flights made by Germany ended on Thursday (26). The German military took out 5,347 people — most of them, more than 4,100, are Afghan.

Germany went so far as to say that it had identified 10,000 people who needed to leave Afghanistan. On that balance were human rights activists, journalists and local officials who worked for the Germans.

About 300 Germans will remain in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.

More than 40,000 people left Afghanistan for Doha, Qatar. Operations will continue for the next few days.

The UAE has helped evacuate 36,500 people so far. Of these, 8,500 were received in the country.