US Records Highest Level of Covid-19 Hospitalizations in 8 Months

The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals rose from 100,000 on Thursday (26), the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health, as a resurgence of cases fueled by the Delta variant highly contagious puts pressure on the nation’s health care system.

Hospitalizations for coronaviruses more than doubled in the last month. Over the past week, more than 500 infected people were hospitalized every hour on average, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The United States reached its historic peak in hospitalizations on Jan. 6, when there were 132,051 Covid-19 patients in hospital beds, according to a Reuters count.

In early 2021, when the vaccination campaign expanded rapidly, hospitalizations fell, reaching their lowest level for the year on June 28 at 13,843.

But hospital admissions for the disease suddenly increased in July, when the Delta variant became the predominant strain. The American South is the epicenter of the most recent outbreak, but hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide.

Florida has the highest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, followed by Texas and California, according to Department of Health data. More than 95% of intensive care unit beds in Alabama, Florida and Georgia are currently occupied .

The strain, which spreads rapidly especially among the unvaccinated population, also sends a record number of children to hospitals: there are currently more than 2,000 confirmed and suspected pediatric hospitalizations for Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

California, Florida and Texas account for about 32% of the total confirmed and suspected pediatric hospitalizations of Covid-19 in the country.

At present, children represent about 2.3% of national hospitalizations in Covid-19 – those under 12 years of age are not allowed to receive vaccines.

The country is rooting for an authorization of immunizations for younger children until the fall with the immunizer from Pfizer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said this week the nation could control Covid-19 by early next year if vaccination accelerates.

The United States has given at least one dose of vaccine to about 61% of its population, according to the CDC.