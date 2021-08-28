Vaccination against Covid: almost 28% of Brazilians have full immunization | Vaccine

Almost 28% of Brazilians are fully immunized, that is, they took both doses or a single dose of vaccines against Covid. There are 59.568,097 doses applied, which corresponds to 27.92% of the population, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Friday (27).
As of this Friday, the consortium of press vehicles will adopt the new IBGE population estimate for Brazil, released on this date, in the calculation of percentages of those vaccinated. Data from previous days will not be changed.
Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 128,091,303 people, which corresponds to 60.05% of the population.
Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 187,659,400 doses applied in the country.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 993,081 people, the second to 909,834 and the single dose to 11,949, a total of 1,914,864 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (42.27%), São Paulo (34.72%), Rio Grande do Sul (33.61%), Espírito Santo (29.85%) and Santa Catarina (27.92%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (71.71%), Rio Grande do Sul (64.93%), Federal District (64.40%), Mato Grosso do Sul (63.60%) and Santa Catarina (62.83%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 128,091,303 (60.05% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 59.568,097 (27.92% of the population).
- Total doses applied: 187,659,400 (83.80% of the doses distributed to the states)
- They released new data (24 states and the DF): DF, GO, MA, MS, PA, PB, PE, PI, RO, SC, ES, RR, AL, AP, BA, MT, RJ, RN, PR, MG, SP, AM, RS, SE, CE
- 2 states have not released new data: AC, TO
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC: 1st dose – 456,320 (50.32%); 2nd dose – 183,498 (21.48%; single dose – 11,335
- AL: 1st dose – 1,734,140 (51.53%); 2nd dose – 728,887 (23.27%; single dose – 54,351
- AM: 1st dose – 2,255,521 (52.82%); 2nd dose – 830,144 (20.47%; single dose – 44,067
- AP: 1st dose – 396,147 (45.14%); 2nd dose – 119,296 (14.71%; single dose – 9,815
- BA: 1st dose – 8,370,577 (55.86%); 2nd dose – 3,558,314 (25.44%; single dose – 254,533
- EC: 1st dose – 5,113,159 (55.33%); 2nd dose – 2,107,821 (24.57%; single dose – 162,670
- DF: 1st dose – 1,992,774 (64.4%); 2nd dose – 746,395 (25.93%; single dose – 55,971
- ES: 1st dose – 2,479,737 (60.36%); 2nd dose – 1,145,107 (30.65%; single dose – 114,029
- GO: 1st dose – 4,002,752 (55.54%); 2nd dose – 1,689,178 (23.44%; single dose – 0
- MA: 1st dose – 3,548,702 (49.61%); 2nd dose – 1,360,053 (20.49%; single dose – 105,610
- MG: 1st dose – 12,733,245 (59.47%); 2nd dose – 5,161,294 (26.33%; single dose – 476,124
- MS: 1st dose – 1,809,969 (63.75%); 2nd dose – 977,080 (42.68%; single dose – 234,729
- MT: 1st dose – 1,906,647 (53.45%); 2nd dose – 681,677 (21.59%; single dose – 88,595
- PA: 1st dose – 3,859,040 (43.97%); 2nd dose – 2,193,052 (24.99%; single dose – 0
- PB: 1st dose – 2,379,673 (58.61%); 2nd dose – 876,592 (23.13%; single dose – 62,321
- PE: 1st dose – 5,394,063 (55.75%); 2nd dose – 2,234,509 (24.88%; single dose – 172,991
- PI: 1st dose – 1,755.052 (53.36%); 2nd dose – 697,740 (22.71%; single dose – 49,261
- PR: 1st dose – 7,213,482 (62.2%); 2nd dose – 2,802,834 (26.89%; single dose – 315,551
- RJ: 1st dose – 9,929,479 (56.86%); 2nd dose – 4,273,170 (26.31%; single dose – 321,426
- NB: 1st dose – 2,090,675 (58.71%); 2nd dose – 802,047 (24.07%; single dose – 55,129
- RO: 1st dose – 985,461 (54.29%); 2nd dose – 378,957 (20.88%; single dose – 0
- RR: 1st dose – 265,711 (40.71%); 2nd dose – 77,906 (13.41%; single dose – 9,641
- RS: 1st dose – 7,496,647 (65.38%); 2nd dose – 3,609,313 (34.07%; single dose – 297,548
- SC: 1st dose – 4,645,914 (63.31%); 2nd dose – 2,081,151 (28.36%; single dose – 0
- SE: 1st dose – 1,357,601 (58.05%); 2nd dose – 475,016 (22%; single dose – 39,472
- SP: 1st dose – 33,110,730 (70.98%); 2nd dose – 15,370,579 (35.4%; single dose – 1,143,590
- TO: 1st dose – 808,085 (50.27%); 2nd dose – 298,014 (20.39%; single dose – 29,714
How many doses each state received until August 27
- AC: 842.183
- AL: 3,412,250
- AM: 4,522,160
- AP: 806.120
- BA: 14,856.328
- EC: 9,505318
- DF: 3,303,096
- ES: 4,579,830
- GO: 7,293,090
- MA: 6,801,710
- MG: 22,886,764
- MS: 3,205,080
- MT: 3,563,966
- PA: 8,195,930
- PB: 3,835,220
- PE: 9,804,240
- PI: 3,085,180
- PR: 12,798,720
- RJ: 18,296,626
- RN: 3,730,760
- RO: 1,527,718
- RR: 633,198
- RS: 13,565,436
- SC: 8,151,110
- SE: 2,323,620
- SP: 50,836,178
- TO: 1,574,370
- Total doses: figures released by state governments.
- Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.