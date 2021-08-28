Vaccination against Covid: almost 28% of Brazilians have full immunization | Vaccine

Almost 28% of Brazilians are fully immunized, that is, they took both doses or a single dose of vaccines against Covid. There are 59.568,097 doses applied, which corresponds to 27.92% of the population, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Friday (27).

As of this Friday, the consortium of press vehicles will adopt the new IBGE population estimate for Brazil, released on this date, in the calculation of percentages of those vaccinated. Data from previous days will not be changed.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 128,091,303 people, which corresponds to 60.05% of the population.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 187,659,400 doses applied in the country.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 993,081 people, the second to 909,834 and the single dose to 11,949, a total of 1,914,864 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (42.27%), São Paulo (34.72%), Rio Grande do Sul (33.61%), Espírito Santo (29.85%) and Santa Catarina (27.92%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (71.71%), Rio Grande do Sul (64.93%), Federal District (64.40%), Mato Grosso do Sul (63.60%) and Santa Catarina (62.83%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.

Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 128,091,303 (60.05% of the population)

128,091,303 (60.05% of the population) Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 59.568,097 (27.92% of the population).

59.568,097 (27.92% of the population). Total doses applied: 187,659,400 (83.80% of the doses distributed to the states)

187,659,400 (83.80% of the doses distributed to the states) They released new data (24 states and the DF): DF, GO, MA, MS, PA, PB, PE, PI, RO, SC, ES, RR, AL, AP, BA, MT, RJ, RN, PR, MG, SP, AM, RS, SE, CE

DF, GO, MA, MS, PA, PB, PE, PI, RO, SC, ES, RR, AL, AP, BA, MT, RJ, RN, PR, MG, SP, AM, RS, SE, CE 2 states have not released new data: AC, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

1 of 1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Friday — Photo: Arte G1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Friday — Photo: Arte G1

AC: 1st dose – 456,320 (50.32%); 2nd dose – 183,498 (21.48%; single dose – 11,335

AL: 1st dose – 1,734,140 (51.53%); 2nd dose – 728,887 (23.27%; single dose – 54,351

AM: 1st dose – 2,255,521 (52.82%); 2nd dose – 830,144 (20.47%; single dose – 44,067

AP: 1st dose – 396,147 (45.14%); 2nd dose – 119,296 (14.71%; single dose – 9,815

BA: 1st dose – 8,370,577 (55.86%); 2nd dose – 3,558,314 (25.44%; single dose – 254,533

EC: 1st dose – 5,113,159 (55.33%); 2nd dose – 2,107,821 (24.57%; single dose – 162,670

DF: 1st dose – 1,992,774 (64.4%); 2nd dose – 746,395 (25.93%; single dose – 55,971

ES: 1st dose – 2,479,737 (60.36%); 2nd dose – 1,145,107 (30.65%; single dose – 114,029

GO: 1st dose – 4,002,752 (55.54%); 2nd dose – 1,689,178 (23.44%; single dose – 0

MA: 1st dose – 3,548,702 (49.61%); 2nd dose – 1,360,053 (20.49%; single dose – 105,610

MG: 1st dose – 12,733,245 (59.47%); 2nd dose – 5,161,294 (26.33%; single dose – 476,124

MS: 1st dose – 1,809,969 (63.75%); 2nd dose – 977,080 (42.68%; single dose – 234,729

MT: 1st dose – 1,906,647 (53.45%); 2nd dose – 681,677 (21.59%; single dose – 88,595

PA: 1st dose – 3,859,040 (43.97%); 2nd dose – 2,193,052 (24.99%; single dose – 0

PB: 1st dose – 2,379,673 (58.61%); 2nd dose – 876,592 (23.13%; single dose – 62,321

PE: 1st dose – 5,394,063 (55.75%); 2nd dose – 2,234,509 (24.88%; single dose – 172,991

PI: 1st dose – 1,755.052 (53.36%); 2nd dose – 697,740 (22.71%; single dose – 49,261

PR: 1st dose – 7,213,482 (62.2%); 2nd dose – 2,802,834 (26.89%; single dose – 315,551

RJ: 1st dose – 9,929,479 (56.86%); 2nd dose – 4,273,170 (26.31%; single dose – 321,426

NB: 1st dose – 2,090,675 (58.71%); 2nd dose – 802,047 (24.07%; single dose – 55,129

RO: 1st dose – 985,461 (54.29%); 2nd dose – 378,957 (20.88%; single dose – 0

RR: 1st dose – 265,711 (40.71%); 2nd dose – 77,906 (13.41%; single dose – 9,641

RS: 1st dose – 7,496,647 (65.38%); 2nd dose – 3,609,313 (34.07%; single dose – 297,548

SC: 1st dose – 4,645,914 (63.31%); 2nd dose – 2,081,151 (28.36%; single dose – 0

SE: 1st dose – 1,357,601 (58.05%); 2nd dose – 475,016 (22%; single dose – 39,472

SP: 1st dose – 33,110,730 (70.98%); 2nd dose – 15,370,579 (35.4%; single dose – 1,143,590

TO: 1st dose – 808,085 (50.27%); 2nd dose – 298,014 (20.39%; single dose – 29,714

How many doses each state received until August 27

AC: 842.183

AL: 3,412,250

AM: 4,522,160

AP: 806.120

BA: 14,856.328

EC: 9,505318

DF: 3,303,096

ES: 4,579,830

GO: 7,293,090

MA: 6,801,710

MG: 22,886,764

MS: 3,205,080

MT: 3,563,966

PA: 8,195,930

PB: 3,835,220

PE: 9,804,240

PI: 3,085,180

PR: 12,798,720

RJ: 18,296,626

RN: 3,730,760

RO: 1,527,718

RR: 633,198

RS: 13,565,436

SC: 8,151,110

SE: 2,323,620

SP: 50,836,178

TO: 1,574,370

Total doses: figures released by state governments.

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).