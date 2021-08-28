Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in rainy free practice 3 in Belgium

Max Verstappen returned to head the F1 timesheets at Spa-Francorchamps (Photo: Vladimir Rys/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

Check out a summary of what happened on Friday at the Belgian GP (Video: GRAND PRIZE)

Max Verstappen led the free practice 3 of the Belgian Formula 1 GP. On the rainy morning of this Saturday (28) at Spa-Francorchamps, the vice-leader of the Drivers’ World Championship spiked 1min56s924 on his fastest lap and led the Red Bull double , who placed Sergio Pérez in second, but with a time 0s947 slower compared to the Dutch. Lewis Hamilton completed the top-3.

It was a wet track session from start to finish, in a scenario similar to what the riders will have to deal with later in the qualifying session at Spa.

Max Verstappen was fastest of free practice 3 at Spa (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Lando Norris was fourth with McLaren, followed by Esteban Ocon, the latest Formula 1 winner, with Alpine. Lance Stroll was sixth with Aston Martin, ahead of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri. Sebastian Vettel was eighth fastest on the timesheet, while George Russell placed Williams ninth. Fernando Alonso, Ocon’s teammate, closed the list of the fastest ten.

Find out about free practice 3 of the F1 Belgian GP

With the track still quite wet due to the rains that hit Spa-Francorchamps since the early hours of Saturday, Formula 1 accelerated to the free practice 3 of the Belgian GP with the drivers mostly accelerating on intermediate tyres, although the Haas duo has opted for extreme rain compounds for the opening minutes of the session.

The rain stopped in the first minutes of training, but the cold and high humidity prevented the asphalt from drying out more quickly. At that moment, Valtteri Bottas escaped at the exit of the Bus Stop curve, while Lewis Hamilton complained of problems with the brakes on his Mercedes. Another who complained of brake problems was Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen.

The ‘Camera Alonso’ was again sensation this Saturday in Spa (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

After a first moment in which George Russell and Nicholas Latifi made 1-2 for Williams, Lewis Hamilton took the lead in the session by scoring 1min57s996 on intermediate tyres. Lando Norris, with McLaren, appeared in second, while Pierre Gasly came in third with AlphaTauri, just ahead of Alpine de Alonso, which was again shown by the Driver’s Eye camera, a first for F1 for the weekend in Belgium.

In the sequence of the session, with the track showing itself increasingly dry, the times were improving. Sergio Pérez, on a contract renewed with Red Bull until 2022, moved up to second, 0.087 off Hamilton’s time. Max Verstappen then surpassed the seven-times champion’s mark in 1.072 to take the lead in the timesheets. ‘Czech’ also improved his time and left Hamilton behind, but was 0s947 from the lap recorded by his teammate.

Sergio Pérez faced the difficult conditions at Spa-Francorchamps this Saturday (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

The track was in the process of drying out, but the weather indicated more rain for the training sequence, something that would make the progressive improvement in times impossible. Of the 20 riders on the grid, only Esteban Ocon, winner of the Hungarian GP, ​​had not yet registered a timed lap this morning. Among the top five, the presence of Lance Stroll, fifth with Aston Martin, drew attention.

When he finally managed to complete his fast lap, Ocon took the fifth position when he defeated Stroll. The Frenchman had his best time 1.989 slower compared to Verstappen’s mark. That’s when the predicted rain returned to Spa-Francorchamps. Thereafter, any improvement in the timesheets was impossible.

In the final minutes, Lando Norris took a risk when the track was drying out again and asked McLaren to put on slick tyres. But the asphalt was still quite treacherous and prevented any improvement in times, which determined Max’s stay as leader of free training 3 in Belgium.

Formula 1 2021, Belgian GP, ​​Spa-Francorchamps, free practice 3:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:56,924 10 two S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:57,871 +0.947 7 3 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:57,996 +1,072 9 4 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:58,509 +1,585 11 5 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:58,913 +1,989 15 6 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:59,205 +2,281 16 7 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:59,324 +2,400 14 8 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:59,436 +2,512 15 9 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:59,492 +2,568 9 10 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:59,613 +2,689 16 11 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:59,808 +2,884 14 12 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:59,981 +3,057 11 13 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 2:00,456 +3,532 13 14 C SAINZ Ferrari 2:00,749 +3,825 17 15 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 2:01,269 +4,345 18 16 C LECLERC Ferrari 2:01.370 +4,446 14 17 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 2:01.510 +4,586 20 18 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2:01.512 +4,588 20 19 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 2:01,792 +4,868 19 20 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2:04,382 +7,458 3 Time 107% 2:05,109 +8.185