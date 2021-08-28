Verstappen leads Red Bull’s one-two in the TL3 of the F1 Belgium GP

Max Verstappen once again showed strength at the Belgian F1 GP. This Saturday (28), in the third free practice, the competitor noted the best lap to place himself as the fastest in the last session before qualifying.

The Dutchman started the activity very discreetly and after the first attempts he was only in tenth place. However, he hit flying spin to spike 1min56s924 to jump to the edge and there was no more. In fact, he was the only one at 1min56s.

Who finished training at Spa-Francorchamps in second place was his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez, who was 0s947 slower than the pointer. Lewis Hamilton finished third in the table. Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon completed the top-5.

The conditions for the last free practice were quite complicated. All fast laps were noted with intermediate tires, as the asphalt was quite wet due to rain at night. A light drizzle fell during the session, but soon stopped.

Check out the third free practice of the F1 Belgium GP:

As on Friday, the Saturday of free practice and classification dawned with very low temperatures. The thermometer indicated 13ºC, while the asphalt reached 15ºC, while the air humidity was 95%. The wind was blowing northwest at 6.1 km/h.

At night, a heavy rain fell in the Spa-Francorchamps region, which even ended up delaying the Formula 3 race. As a result, the drivers faced wet conditions for the last test session.

Lights off and training started in Belgium. The track conditions were quite complicated with the riders having to decide whether to wear wet or intermediate tires. Nikita Mazepin, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell even escaped on the track.

After the first few laps, times started to pop up on the table. Pierre Gasly came to be in first place, but was soon overtaken by Sebastian Vettel, who was soon beaten by Lewis Hamilton, who turned in 1min57s996, no less than 1s328 faster than the second.

As the session progressed, times were falling on the Belgian circuit. In fact, Max Verstappen, after appearing only in tenth position, made a flying lap and scored 1min56s924, the only one in the place of 1min56s.

Halfway through the session, the order in the table was Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Hamilton, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Gasly, Vettel, Russell, Fernando Alonso and Bottas completing the top ten.

The training came with few changes and few events. The rain came to show its face at a certain point, but in the final phase of the activity, pilots and teams were informed that no more water was expected.

Gasly ended up running with just a few minutes left for the stopwatch. The Alpha Tauri competitor ended up catching a small patch of grass and despite having resumed without any problems, it hindered the intermediate tire play.

Training ended and Verstappen closed the training as the fastest after dominating the activities. The Dutchman from Red Bull showed great pace on a wet track and was the only one in the home of 1min56s. Pérez and Hamilton soon followed the Dutchman.