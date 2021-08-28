Verstappen takes pole in the chaotic F1 classification in Belgium. Russell is 2nd

A breathtaking classification of F1. This Saturday (28), in taking the time for this weekend’s Belgium GP, who took pole-position at Spa-Francorchamps was Max Verstappen, the ninth in his career.

The Dutchman from Red Bull came with great performance in all stages of qualifying training. So, in Q3, with the clock already reset, he turned 1min59s765, he was the only one in the house of 1min59s and will leave the first place of honor on the grid.

The big surprise of the session was George Russell. The Englishman from Williams came to take provisional pole, but was beaten by 0s321 and leaves for the first time in his career from the front row. Right behind are Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel completing the top five.

The session was marred by a massive crash involving Lando Norris in the opening minutes of Q3. With a very wet track, the Englishman lost the rear in Eau Rouge and hit the tire wall hard, interrupting the session with a red flag. Despite the scare, he managed to get out of his McLaren without any problems.

Check out how the F1 Belgium GP classification went:

Shortly before the start of the time-taking at Spa-Francorchamps, heavy rain began to fall on the Belgian circuit. The temperature was 14ºC, while the asphalt reached only 16ºC. The wind was blowing northwest at 7.5 km/h.

Due to the large amount of water accumulated on the route, the start of the session had to be postponed. No forecast was imposed due to the unpredictability, with the safety-car coming out periodically to check the asphalt.

After just over ten minutes of delay, the pits were opened and the drivers released to start qualifying. Most of the platoon wore wet tires, with the exception of Williams duo Nicholas Latifi and George Russell, who were in between.

In fact, the Canadian from the English team was the first to escape the track and cause localized yellow flags. Despite raising a lot of mud and water, he soon managed to return to the track without any major problems.

The first times were starting to appear in the table and who jumped to the first position was Russell with 2min02s068. Soon after came Latifi, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly. Those in the cut-off zone were Kimi Räikkönen, Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Nikita Mazepin and Esteban Ocon, all with no quick spin completed.

The complicated conditions had been shuffling the entire platoon. The order advancing to Q2 were Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Latiffi, Leclerc, Stroll, Ocon, Ricciardo, Sainz, Alonso, Giovinazzi and Bottas.

At the end of the first phase of the time-taking, Lando was the fastest with 1min58s301. The quintet that ended up out was Giovinazzi, Tsunoda, Schumacher, Mazepin and Räikkönen.

Q2 was started and the drivers soon left the pits to go to the track. Unlike the first part, now all competitors were on intermediate tires as the asphalt began to create dry tracks.

With eight minutes to go, the names that were in the court zone were Latifi, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton and Bottas. However, the Mercedes duo had not yet marked their fast laps.

The checkered flag indicated the end of Q2 and in their last attempts, the Mercedes duo managed to place in second with Hamilton and Bottas in third. Meanwhile, Leclerc, Latifi, Sainz, Alonso and Stroll didn’t have enough time to advance.

Rain was once again present at Spa-Francorchamps and with that, the start of Q3 had to be delayed by ten minutes. The pilots who would fight for pole-position were Norris, Hamilton, Bottas, Gasly, Verstappen, Vettel, Pérez, Russell, Ricciardo and Ocon.

The last phase of the time-taking was started and with the rain falling quite hard. However, the fight for pole-position was allowed, but shortly thereafter it had to be stopped by a red flag.

The reason was a huge accident by Norris at Eau Rouge. The McLaren Englishman lost the rear and hit the tire barrier hard, spinning back onto the track and wrecking the car. For the moment, Vettel stopped beside the pilot to confirm that everything was alright.

The rain started and stopped at Spa-Francorchamps. Conditions were still very complicated in the race, preventing the continuation of the classification, which still had nine minutes left on the clock.

After a long time paralyzed, training was resumed for the last quick laps noted. Although the track is still quite wet, part of the peloton left the pits with an intermediate tire, the exceptions being Russell and Ricciardo, who are with heavy rain compounds.

After the first spins, Hamilton was the first to appear in the first position of the table with 2min01s552. Mercedes English was followed by Verstappen, 0s973 slower, Bottas, Vettel and Gasly.

Surprisingly, Russell jumped into first place with 2min00s086, but was beaten by 0s321 by Verstappen, who took pole-position. Hamilton and Ricciardo complete the second row.

1 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1:59:765

2 – George Russell (Williams), 2min00s086

3 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 2min00s099

4 – Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), 2min00s864

5 – Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), 2min00s935

6 – Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), 2min01s164

7 – Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), 2:02:112

8 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 2min02s502

9 – Esteban Ocon (Alpine), 1min03s513

10 – Lando Norris (McLaren), no time

11 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1:57:721

12 – Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 1:58:056

13 – Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), 1:58:137

14 – Fernando Alonso (Alpine), 1:58s205

15 – Throw Stroll (Aston Martin), 1min58s231

16 – Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 2min02s306

17 – Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), 2min02s413

18 – Mick Schumacher (Haas), 2:03:973

19 – Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), 2:04:452

20 – Nikita Mazepin (Haas), 2:04:939