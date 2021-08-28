Verstappen wants changes to the F1 rules: “There will be fewer stupid actions”

On Thursday, it was announced that Red Bull may cancel the second engines of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, because of damage sustained in accidents in Hungary and England. According to Verstappen, Formula 1 needs to see how this can be more fairly resolved.

With only three engines allowed to be used each season, it’s too bad for Red Bull that the Perez and Verstappen engines have been canceled by accidents. In England, Verstappen collided with Lewis Hamilton, and in Hungary the damage to Perez was caused by an error by Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull will have to pay for this now, because as soon as the fourth engine is installed, they will receive a grid penalty. The team has also already had to pay for all costs, although it still has to stay below the budget limit. “I think we need to talk about this as F1. If someone hits you and you have to replace a part, you shouldn’t get a penalty for that, it’s not how it should be,” Verstappen said on Thursday, according to the AD.

“And if the team has to pay for any damage done by someone else, maybe you can get less stupid actions in the first round. So you think more about the impact on you and your team”, concluded the Dutchman.