‘Very serious situation’, says a Fiocruz researcher on the Delta – Gerais variant

A Fiocruz researcher states that the strain has all the conditions of transmissibility to become dominant in Brazil (photo: Getty images) Given the growing incidence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country and after the strain has spread in the state of Minas Gerais, several health authorities have been warning the population. According to Margareth Dalcomo – pulmonologist and researcher at Fundao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) – “the situation is very serious”.

The statement was given during a live broadcast on social networks with the Health Secretary of the Juiz de Fora City Hall, Ana Pimentel, this Thursday (26/8). At the beginning of the conversation, the doctor and researcher emphatically said that “the strain has all the conditions of transmission to become dominant in Brazil”.

“This strain [de origem indiana] five to six times more transmissible. Just to give you an idea, every 100 people infected can infect another 600”, says the expert, adding that the PFF2 type masks are the most effective to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Fiocruz researcher, who is leading several studies on COVID-19 in the country, said that an increase in the circulation of the Delta variant was already expected. “The situation is very serious, very serious! But not something that surprises us. As an example, with Rio de Janeiro being the epicenter of community transmission, we already knew that it was just a matter of time [para atingir o municpio], because Juiz de Fora on the side”.

People with two doses are susceptible to the Delta variant

The pulmonologist also stated, in her conversation with the secretary Ana Pimentel, that “even people vaccinated with the two doses are susceptible” to the Delta variant. In this sense, she highlighted the importance of everyone taking the third dose – which will even begin to be applied in September, as announced by the Federal Government.

“We have to ensure the immunization of those who are over 70 years old and also those who are immunosuppressed. We know that most took CoronaVac, an immunizing agent that is less effective. Therefore, there is no doubt that Brazil had the right attitude in offering the third dose, which should be with Pfizer”, he said.

“This variant respects vaccinates. So, we no longer treat a person just when we make diagnoses. These people live with others regardless of being vaccinated”, he added.

Delta symptoms and health protocols

Margareth Dalcomo also emphasized that the clinical picture of those infected with the variant is quite different. According to her, patients have a runny nose and sore throat. “With every cough and every sneeze there is a huge viral load,” he said.

According to the researcher, attitudes such as cleaning a grocery bag or the sole of the shoe do not interfere with the spread of the variant. “Forget it. The problem is in the respiratory transmission. Protect your family and yourself. What good sense dictates. If I can get into the elevator alone, so much the better. You dont know if anyone vais going to sneeze in there.”

children

According to the researcher, it is natural that, increasingly, children are starting to get sick, as they are not yet being vaccinated and, in this sense, they end up becoming “variant reservoirs and transmission poles”. Therefore, the recommendation for those who are three years old or more use mask.

Finally, Margareth Dalcomo pointed out that the variant is not a threat to most of them. “There is some protection relationship that we have not yet clarified”, he concluded.

The Delta variant in the state

The monitoring panel of the Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) shows that there are 102 genotyped samples that identified the Indian strain across the state.

“As for the profile of these reported cases SES-MG, the age ranged between 8 and 93 years, with an average of 48 years. There are 51 female cases (56%) and another 40 male cases (44%). Of these, two cases evolved rapidly, one from Rio Novo and the other from Uberaba”, explained the folder.