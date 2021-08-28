Vettel gets annoyed with race direction after Norris accident in Spa

Sebastian Vettel got annoyed with the race direction after Lando Norris’s accident in the Q3 of the Belgium GP (Photo: Playback/F1 TV)

Lando Norris crash in the F1 Belgian GP classification (Video: F1)

During this Saturday’s (28) qualifying for the Belgian GP, ​​Lando Norris, a great candidate to conquer pole-position in the 12th stage of the Formula 1 season, suffered a strong impact during Q3 on the climb to Eau Rouge. With wet track and heavy rain, the young Brit escaped, lost control of the car and crashed into the wall. He did, however, do well from his destroyed MCL35M. And Sebastian Vettel, who also moved to Q3, blamed race management for his recklessness in starting the session with difficult track conditions. That’s because the German already warned about the situation of the asphalt. Seb feared for aquaplaning.

As soon as Aston Martin warned him about Norris’s accident, Vettel’s reaction was one of irritation on the radio to his team: “What did I say? What did I say? Red flag, damn it. Not necessary”. After slowing down, the four-time champion even went to the spot where the owner of car #4 crashed and asked Norris to give him a thumbs up, wanting to know if he was okay. The pilot did so and Vettel headed for the pit-lane.

Sebastain Vettel is furious at race direction after Lando Norris crash in Q3 (Video: F1)

The W Series had already given indications of the danger of the wet track, especially on the Eau Rouge, which has a lot of swell, according to the drivers. In the classification last Friday (27), six drivers had an accident at this same point of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit: Fabienne Wohlwend, Ayla Agren, Beitske Visser, Abbie Eaton, Sarah Moore and Belén García were those involved. The accident also occurred at a delicate moment in qualifying, with rain and an increasingly slippery asphalt.

O BIG PRIZE follow all the Belgium GP weekend activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The start for the race is scheduled for 10:00 am (GMT) on Sunday.