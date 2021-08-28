Video: Afghan woman fleeing Taliban has baby in flight 10,000 meters high | World

An Afghan woman aboard a withdrawal flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl this Saturday morning (28). The ones who helped with the delivery, at 10,000 meters high, were the members of the flight’s crew, according to the airline Turkish Airlines.

Watch video of the baby being delivered to the mother in flight:

VIDEO: Afghan woman gives birth on board a withdrawal flight

the young Soman Noori, 26, started to feel contractions during the flight from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates to Birmingham, in England. O delivery took place while the plane flew over Kuwaiti territory. The baby was named Havva and is doing well, just like the mother.

The plane, which carried Afghan citizens who had worked with the British government in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution, but soon went to its original destination, Birmingham, the airline said.

1 of 1 Crew helped deliver baby Havva — Photo: Turkish Airlines/Via Reuters Crew helped deliver baby Havva — Photo: Turkish Airlines/Via Reuters

Curiously, Havva was not the first baby to be born on a evacuation plane in recent days. Another pregnant Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on a plane, this time in a US military aircraft, last Sunday (22). The flight departed from a base in the Middle East for Germany and the mother went into labor and started having complications. The pilot decided to fly lower to increase the air pressure in the aircraft. The maneuver worked and helped to stabilize the mother’s health status.

The baby, which was named Reach, same name as the aircraft, was born on land, shortly after landing in Ramstein, Germany. The US military performed the birth on an airplane, before the woman was transported to a nearby hospital.