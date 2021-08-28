VIDEO: man curses and humiliates bartender on the south coast of PE: ‘You don’t have a boyfriend, do you?’ | Pernambuco

A man is being investigated by the Civil Police for cursing and humiliating a bar attendant on the island of Santo Aleixo, Sirinhaém, on the southern coast of Pernambuco. A video showing the attacks went viral on social networks. Jennypher Costa, 20 years old, filed a complaint at the municipal police station for injury and gender crime, when the victim is assaulted for being a woman (see video above) .

The case happened on December 15, but it came to light on Thursday (26), when the video started circulating on the internet. In the images, it is possible to follow several aggressive phrases, of a sexual nature, and with a lot of profanity.

On Thursday, the victim made the formal record of the occurrence. Jennypher identified the perpetrator as Felipe Brasileiro, owner of Santa Ilha Pousada, in Serrambi, Ipojuca, also on the South Coast.

O G1 tried to contact Felipe Brasileiro, pointed out by the victim as the author of the verbal attacks. He didn’t answer either on the phone or on social media.

In the video, which lasts approximately one minute, the man arrives at the bar asking if the attendant has no boyfriend or if her boyfriend is gay.

He then complains about the service, swears a lot, and claims twice that the woman “needs to have sex” to improve her mood.

“My daughter, you don’t have a boyfriend, do you? Your boyfriend is a fag? What a bad mood you c… Go f… Service f… yours. Worst service that exists here on the island of Santo Aleixo”, it says.

Another man says he’s losing his reason for what he’s talking about, but he insists he’s not worried about it, as ‘it’s paying off’.

Visibly embarrassed and frightened, Jennypher remains silent behind the counter, always looking down.

The case provoked revolt on social networks. Several people went to Felipe Brasileiro’s inn page on a social network to ask for justice. After the repercussion, the profile of the project was deactivated.

The case is being investigated by the Police Station of Sirinhaém. By note, the Civil Police informed that investigations into the occurrence of defamation “were initiated and are continuing until the fact is clarified”.

Over the phone, Jennypher told the G1 who has worked at the bar for two years and has never experienced anything like it.

She stated that the man got angry because, when the bar was finished, the worker asked her colleagues to turn off the sound, so that the employees could leave. The aggressor, however, reacted offensively and violently when criticizing the service (see video above).

“He didn’t like it, he wanted to keep listening to the sound and got angry. When it was time to close the account, he went to the cash register and started talking about all that. I felt extremely humiliated, disrespected. I don’t wish that for anyone. I complained about it. and I’m going to go to court, because that can’t happen anymore,” he said.

The attendant explained that she did not file the complaint at the time of the fact, because she had no evidence of the crime and did not even know the identity of the perpetrator.

“The person who filmed it released this video now. I had no idea that this would happen, that it would go viral. At first, I was embarrassed, but then I was relieved to have a test and to be able to go to court to have her answer for what she did.” , highlighted.

According to lawyer Luiz Maranhão, who represents Jennypher, a complaint was filed at the police station for “possible crime of libel, defamation and gender crime, due to the fact that she is a woman”.

In addition, he informed that he will file, next week, a civil action for compensation for moral damages against the aggressor.

“It is so that it serves as an example and that this type of violence is not perpetrated against women. It is important, so that new cases of this type are inhibited and aggressors are increasingly afraid of committing this type of crime,” stated Maranhão.