View the dates and times for the first round of the Champions group stage games

This Friday (27) UEFA released the complete table of the first round of the 2021/22 Champions League group stage. After the playoffs, thirty-two teams will fight to see who takes the biggest club competition in the world, and you can follow it all on TNT, Space and HBO Max.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

The Champions group stage will start in the second week of September. The first round matches take place on Tuesday (14) and on Wednesday (15), with historic clashes such as Barcelona vs Bayern, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, as well as Milan vs Liverpool.

Defending champions Chelsea will make their debut at Russia’s Zenit at Stamford Bridge. On the other hand, Manchester City, current runner-up in the competition, will face Leipzig, at Etihad Stadium, also in England.

Check out all the games from the first round of Champions 2021/22 below.

Tuesday (14/09):

Young Boys vs Manchester United – 1:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Seville x RB Salzburg – 1:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Barcelona x Bayern – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Villarreal x Atalanta – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Lille x Wolfsburg – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Chelsea x Zenit – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Malmo x Juventus – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Wednesday (09/15):

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund – 1:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Sheriff x Shakhtar – 1:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Club Brugge x PSG – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Atletico Madrid x Porto – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Liverpool x Milan – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Sporting x Ajax – 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid – 4 pm (Brasilia time)