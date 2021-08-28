Vinicius Jr. approaches Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand and conquers space with Ancelotti

Summoned once more to the Brazilian Team by coach Tite, Vinicius Jr. started the 2021/22 season in an overwhelming way in Real Madrid.

Even though he was initially a reserve in Carlo Ancelotti’s team, the Brazilian has three goals in the first two games of the season, a mark that only Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten.

In the 2011/2012 season, the Portuguese ace was close to his peak in his career when, at the beginning of Laliga, scored four goals in the first two matches. CR7 scored a hat-trick against Zaragoza and another one against Getafe, adding one more goal than Vinicius.

But, there is a detail that helps the Brazilian in this account. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the four goals as the starting lineup for the team. Vinicius, however, left the bank in Real’s first two commitments. The good performance can make the Brazilian win an opportunity among the 11 starting.

This Saturday, Real Madrid will face Real Betis, away from home, from 17h. O FOX Sports broadcasts the duel live and exclusively. O ESPN.com.br brings coverage in real time, with videos of the goals and the best moments of the duel.

play 0:46 After the entry of Vinícius, the team improved in attack and tied with two perfectly defined goals from the Brazilian and a pass from Casemiro. For this reason, many journalists have asked Ancelotti why the young striker is not one of the starters.

The Spanish press points out that Ancelotti can give the Brazilian a chance among the holders, as he has responded more positively so far than Eden Hazard, holder of the position in charge of attack alongside Benzema and Gareth Bale.

With a draw and a win, Real Madrid is in 5th place in LaLiga, with four points, three less than Valencia and Mallorca, who have seven, and lead the competition.