Virginia spends some money on clothes for her daughter and famously revolts: “Each one with his reality”

Sonia Abrão took everyone by surprise when she made a big outburst on the social network. However, it is, in fact, the new framework created by herself to move her social networks.

Thus, entitled “I think”, the attraction consists of opinions on various media issues given by the communicator. This Friday, August 27th, for example, she started talking about Taís Araújo at The Masked Singer Brasil.

“I think that everything that TAÍS ARAÚJO did not yield at the command of Popstar, he is now yielding as a judge of THE MASKED SINGER. From the ‘outside’ to thinking that THIAGUINHO and FERNANDA SOUZA were still married, calling FIUK an old man and confessing that the ‘coconut tree’ MARCELINHO CARIOCA was his crush, it only happened in the memes! Queen!”, began the presenter, for example.

In addition, Sonia Abrão ended up commenting on Ilha Record, a reality show on the São Paulo network. “I think that PYONG, NADJA and ANTONELLA, the troublemakers from A ILHA, are only good for making waves, not for winning a reality award. Three reheated stickers!”, commented the presenter of RedeTV!.

In summary, presenter Sonia Abrão ends talking about a possible new posture for Globo

In addition, the anchor of A Tarde é Sua spoke about the telenovela Império, by Aguinaldo Silva, currently on air at 9 pm. Thus, the journalist detonated the role of actor Paulo Betti, who plays the gossip Théo. “I think THÉO PEREIRA, the gossipy blogger from ‘IMPERIO’, was the worst role in the career of PAULO BETTI, a gross caricature of a gay man. So different from the butler CRÔ, from ‘FINA ESTAMPA’, full of affection and irony, MARCELO SERRADO’s greatest success. If you thought THÉO was fun in 2014, today it doesn’t stick anymore. Fortunately! Right, AGUINALDO SILVA?” Sonia Abrão continued.

Finally, Sonia Abrão commented on Globo’s decision to renew contracts with veteran artists and pointed out a possible new posture for the Rio station. “The contract renewal of LIMA DUARTE, 91, and NEY LATORRACA, at 77, shows that protests from the public, the press and the artists themselves, are leading GLOBO to stop cutting the veterans. The mighty one came real: we love them all! TV heritage!”, he fired, in short.