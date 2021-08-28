Visually impaired judoka is run over by buses at Vila Paralímpica

Aramitsu Kitazono, a Japanese judoka, was run over by an autonomous electric bus this Thursday (8/26), at the Paralympic Village in Tokyo. The visually impaired athlete suffered head and leg injuries. His debut at the Paralympic Games is scheduled for this Saturday (28/8) in the under-81kg category and it is still unknown if he will be able to compete.

According to the Japanese press, Toyota, the company that makes the autonomous buses, said in a statement that it had suspended operation of the vehicles after the accident, which allegedly occurred while the judoka was crossing at the crosswalk. “We deeply regret the wounded. We are fully cooperating with the police in the case,” Toyota said.

The athlete was seen at the clinic in Vila dos Atletas and will need two weeks to recover from his injuries. The Organized Games Committee has not yet commented on the case.

Two bus operators, who stayed on board to supervise autonomous driving, said they had seen Kitazono, but thought he would stop walking when the bus approached, the Japanese newspaper Asahi reported. Another vehicle, the Mainichi, said the bus stopped automatically, but the men pressed the start button because they didn’t think it would go out onto the road.

Asahi reported that five passengers were on board and none were injured. In addition, the newspaper reported that the athlete did not have a cane and that there was a traffic guard at the intersection.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel.