Vivo Fibra brings a special promotion with 600 Mbps for R$199.99 in celebration of Gamer’s Day

the operator Alive this is an excellent opportunity for those looking for a fiber optic broadband internet service with high download and upload speed, in addition to a cheaper price. In celebration of Gamer’s Day, which is celebrated on August 29, the company is offering Vivo Fibra with plans in 300 Mbps download/150 Mbps upload for R$ 99.99 and 600 Mbps download/300 Mbps upload for R$199.99.

According to the company, the offer will be available to interested parties until the day August, 31 and the plans have 12-month loyalty. Hiring can be done by operator service website. In addition to broadband, Vivo Fibra subscribers receive, at no additional cost, a Wi-Fi router that provides connectivity in the 2.4 GHz and 5GHz bands, ensuring greater coverage and range.