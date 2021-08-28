Vivo Fibra brings a special promotion with 600 Mbps for R$199.99 in celebration of Gamer’s Day

the operator Alive this is an excellent opportunity for those looking for a fiber optic broadband internet service with high download and upload speed, in addition to a cheaper price.
In celebration of Gamer’s Day, which is celebrated on August 29, the company is offering Vivo Fibra with plans in 300 Mbps download/150 Mbps upload for R$ 99.99 and 600 Mbps download/300 Mbps upload for R$199.99.
According to the company, the offer will be available to interested parties until the day August, 31 and the plans have 12-month loyalty. Hiring can be done by operator service website.
In addition to broadband, Vivo Fibra subscribers receive, at no additional cost, a Wi-Fi router that provides connectivity in the 2.4 GHz and 5GHz bands, ensuring greater coverage and range.
Vivo Fibra promises to deliver to the customer the best signal quality, connection speed and stability, even with a low ping, something that is much sought after by gamers, especially the most competitive ones.
Other brands are also preparing promotional actions for the gamer day, as is the case with Intel and Avell. Vivo itself too announced this week other offers for your gaming fanatic customers.
